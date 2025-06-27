Shift to eSIMs gains momentum as telcos battle plastic waste

Local telcos punt eSIMs as an environmentally-friendly alternative to physical SIM cards.

Reducing the number of SIM cards distributed in South Africa each year could lead to an annual reduction of almost 190 tonnes of plastic waste.

This is according to a calculation from Securi-Tech, a firm that provides encoding, personalisation and security of SIM cards.

It notes that an estimated 200 million SIM cards are distributed each year by local telecoms companies − almost four per adult per year.

According to the company, many of these are used just once – often by prepaid users taking advantage of free airtime deals – and are then discarded, ending up in landfills, waterways, or on the streets.

Across the board, South Africa’s big telecommunication brands are aware of the problem and are taking deliberate steps to reduce this form of plastic waste.

According to Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu, the telco activates around two million new physical SIM cards every month to meet customer demand across prepaid and postpaid.

Mthembu says to minimise the environmental impact of this, Telkom has launched a multi-pronged initiative to shrink its SIM portfolio.

“All new physical SIMs and packaging are now manufactured with biodegradable plastics, cutting the life-cycle impact of each card,” she says.

Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu.

MTN is also going the biodegradable route. In December 2024, MTN South Africa launched eco-friendly biodegradable SIM cards as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic waste.

This initiative addresses the environmental impact of traditional SIM card production, particularly in a market with high prepaid churn, says MTN South Africa.

It explains that the new SIM cards are made from 100% FSC-certified materials, sourced from responsibly-managed forests. They are designed to decompose within three to six months in landfill, soil, or marine environments, unlike conventional plastic SIMs which do not break down naturally.

“Our biodegradable SIM cards are a significant step towards responsible consumption and environmental stewardship, and we are proud to offer a product that supports connectivity, while also helping protect our planet,” MTN says.

Vodacom, in its latest ESG Report, says it is phasing out single-use plastics with lower-impact alternatives. Where plastic is necessary, the telco uses recycled options.

The business case for eSIMs

Additionally, local telcos are punting eSIMs as a more environmentally-friendly alternative. “We have seen a steady growth in eSIM adoption among customers on our network. Currently, we have 1.5 million eSIM-enabled devices connected to our network. Since we first introduced eSIM support in 2019, we have seen a number of use cases that drive eSIM adoption,” Vodacom says.

These include international customers who travel to South Africa and want an additional or new number to use while they are in the country and South African customers who regularly travel abroad.

Vodacom notes that eSIMs are also being adopted by local users who are aware of the risks of a plastic SIM ending up in the wrong hands and being used to facilitate criminal activities. In line with this, it adds, eSIMs are also popular because they allow users to remotely block and reset a device to factory settings, in the event a device is lost or stolen.

MTN has also seen a steady uptake in eSIM adoption over the years. The mobile network operator says this growth is largely driven by the increasing availability and popularity of eSIM-enabled smartphones, making it easier and more convenient for customers to adopt the technology.

“While the majority of our customer base still uses physical SIM cards, the number of eSIM users continues to grow year-on-year as more devices enter the market with native eSIM support. We expect this trend to continue as digital lifestyles evolve and customers seek more flexibility, especially those using dual-SIM functionality or requiring remote provisioning for devices,” MTN says.

Telkom is actively accelerating the rollout of eSIMs and investing in customer education around eSIM technology, says Mthembu.

“While eSIM adoption is growing, its overall effect on physical SIM demand remains limited because many handsets in the market still lack eSIM capability. Wherever customers own an eSIM-ready device, Telkom proactively guides them toward the eSIM option in-store and online,” she says.

“But until eSIM-enabled devices become mainstream, physical SIMs will continue to play a significant role, albeit with our new biodegradable design to minimise plastic waste.”