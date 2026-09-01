Shoprite targets informal retail with fintech expansion

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group. (Image supplied)

Shoprite has expanded its push into South Africa’s informal economy and digital financial services after finalising the acquisition of an initial 51% stake in R&A Cellular.

According to the retail group’s latest financial results, the acquisition gives Shoprite a technology platform through which it can extend its financial and value-added services beyond its formal store network and into informal and semi-formal retail environments.

R&A Cellular provides a point-of-sale platform used by informal retailers to sell prepaid airtime and electricity, gaming and entertainment products, as well as enable card-based payment acceptance.

The deal builds on an existing relationship between the companies, with R&A Cellular already enabling the sale of Shoprite vouchers through its point-of-sale devices.

According to Shoprite, the investment will support the expansion of its financial services and value-added products and services across informal and semi-formal retailers.

The move extends the retailer’s existing financial services capabilities, including its Money Market offering, into community-based trading hubs, such as spaza shops and other informal merchants.

“We continue to invest selectively in adjacent growth markets where specialist expertise and speed-to-market offer a clear advantage,” says Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

“Post our financial year-end, we finalised the acquisition of an initial 51% interest in R&A Cellular, which will support the expansion of our financial services and value-added products and services across informal and semi-formal retailers. In addition, we signed a purchase agreement subject to conditions precedent and regulatory approval, to acquire Vida e Caffè.”

Meanwhile, Shoprite’s trading profit increased 8.4% to R16.2 billion, while gross profit rose 8.1% to R66.5 billion for the 52 weeks ended 28 June.

Diluted headline earnings per share rose 12.2% to R15.27.

Shoprite increased merchandise sales from continuing operations by 7.2%, adding R18.1 billion to reach R270.8 billion.

The group says this performance was achieved despite internal selling price inflation averaging only 0.8% within its core Supermarkets RSA segment.

Supermarkets RSA accounted for 84.5% of group sales and increased sales by 7.1%, contributing an additional R15.2 billion to the previous year’s base.

Within the segment, Shoprite and Usave increased sales by 4.3%, alongside internal selling price deflation of 0.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Checkers and Checkers Hyper performed more strongly, increasing sales by 10%, with internal selling price inflation of 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Petshop Science, Shoprite’s home-grown pet retail format, continued its rapid expansion, reaching 185 stores after 41 net new store openings. Sales increased by 74.5%.

Digital commerce progress

The R&A Cellular investment comes as Shoprite continues to accelerate adoption of its digital platforms across its retail operations.

Its Sixty60 on-demand digital platform was one of the standout areas of Shoprite’s performance, with sales increasing by more than a third during the year.

“Included in Supermarkets RSA's sales, Sixty60 increased sales by 34.5% to R25.5 billion. This translates to an additional record R6.6 billion in additional revenue over the year,” adds Engelbrecht.

The performance highlights the increasingly important role of digital fulfilment and on-demand shopping within Shoprite’s broader supermarket strategy.

The R&A Cellular transaction represents a different technology opportunity: extending digital transaction infrastructure into parts of the economy where informal retailers act as community-level access points for everyday services.

Through R&A Cellular’s point-of-sale infrastructure, retailers can facilitate transactions, including prepaid services and card payments. Shoprite’s strategy is to use this established footprint to expand the range of financial and value-added services available to customers and merchants.