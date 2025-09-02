Sales spike for Checkers Sixty60

On-demand delivery platform Sixty60 was introduced in 2019.

Last-mile delivery platform Checkers Sixty60’s sales increased by 47.7% to R18.9 billion, for the year ended 30 June.

In a SENS announcement, Shoprite Group says its Checkers supermarket chain recorded sales growth of 13.8%, adding R11.6 billion, to reach almost R100 billion in sales.

“We continued executing on our strategy to focus on growing the businesses that form part of our core Supermarkets RSA, and in doing so, we reduced exposure in certain non-RSA regions, while also selling our furniture business to Pepkor Holdings.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains on developing an omnichannel retail platform to enhance our customer experience. We’ve launched new online shopping options, including the Checkers transactional website and updated Sixty60 app, extending our delivery services across other retail categories and formats.”

Checkers has 350 supermarkets in its stable, including 40 Checkers Hyper stores.

Introduced in 2019, the Checkers Sixty60 app is listed among SA’s successful last-mile delivery services, offering the same-day delivery scheduled within 60-minute time slots.

Over the years, the platform has added more features, including delivery of larger products like camping and outdoor gear, small appliances, baby products, kitchen and home electronics.