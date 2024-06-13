Smart automation crushes Salesforce document generation complexity for financial services

Palesa Sikwane, channel account manager at DocFusion.

DocFusion enterprise document generation changes the game for Salesforce users, speakers said at a webinar hosted by DocFusion in collaboration with Salesforce implementation partner EXAH.

The webinar showcased how DocFusion's no-code Salesforce integration allows financial services teams to automate document generation and management from source to signature.

said: “Over the past 20 years, we identified the need for a user-friendly, enterprise-grade document generation and automation solution.

“Most existing document automation processes within Salesforce are technical and complex, expensive and time-consuming. They also require custom integration, are difficult to maintain, and often have non-compliant template management,” he said.

DocFusion fills the gap effectively and securely, he said. “DocFusion enables the creation of templates, template management, document assembly and post-processing.”

He explained how a direct access button allows DocFusion to integrate flawlessly into the Salesforce interface. “DocFusion delivers enterprise grade document automation in CRM. It gives Salesforce enhanced capabilities, boosting functionality without interrupting the user experience. Our connectors are easy to set up, and there is no need for custom development which speeds up time to market – up to 70% faster than before.”

This best-of-breed and completely scalable solution changes what we can do with Salesforce – in realistic timelines.

Ashleigh Maré, project consultant at EXAH, a Salesforce implementation partner, outlined EXAH's work with DocFusion to simplify a financial services client’s document generation.

“The client used a combination of printed and handwritten items – often printing documents, filling them in by hand, then scanning and uploading them,” she said. “We created a system to improve document generation and information capturing that will support the client’s growth. With DocFusion for Salesforce, the system supports document assembly in multiple formats, data integration and batch processing.”

She demonstrated the automated end-to=end processes supported by DocFusion.

DocFusion's head of alliances Manie du Preez said DocFusion was built for enterprises that use many applications to serve as a central template management system and repository, with governance and version control consolidated. It has integration options to push or pull data across multiple systems. “DocFusion’s value proposition is in the process to get to the end result, and how quickly and easily it can be achieved,” he said. “It was built for enterprise customers from the ground up, with best practices in scalability, security, governance and compliance.”

EXAH director Tiaan le Roux described DocFusion as a game changer: “It's an exceptionally automation rich environment. This best-of-breed and completely scalable solution changes what we can do with Salesforce – in realistic timelines. You previously had to have very advanced developers just to get to base document generation, now you can do very advanced and scalable document generation.”