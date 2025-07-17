Stadio appoints Merwe Roux as group CIO

Merwe Roux, Stadio group CIO.

Private higher education provider Stadio has appointed Merwe Roux as its group chief information officer (CIO).

He previously held the role of CIO for Stadio Higher Education in 2023.

Prior to this, he served as head of continuous improvement and innovation for Stadio Higher Education, from October 2021 to October 2023, says the JSE-listed company.

“Merwe has already demonstrated his strategic thinking and experience in delivering and executing on strategic initiatives in the higher education industry,” comments Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio.

“His background as an industrial engineer and entrepreneur ensures he brings a systems thinking and solutions focused approach to problem solving, which is valuable to us in his new role as group CIO. We need a growth mindset that will allow us to build solutions that are not only relevant today but set us up for success in the future.”

Roux holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial) from Stellenbosch University and was part of the Stadio team during its listing on the JSE in 2017.

In 2020, he left Stadio to start Enlabeler, an AI-focused start-up, which he exited at early investment stage, according to a statement.

He rejoined Stadio towards the end of 2021 to build a continuous improvement and innovation function in the office of the CEO. “We have made great progress over the past four years,” says Roux.

The group CIO notes that Stadio has a proven track record of successfully delivering on its strategic initiatives and the continuous improvement lifecycle approach it has adopted. “Technology will continue to play a bigger and bigger role in the future success of the Stadio Group.

“It is therefore imperative to drive continuous improvement and innovation initiatives across the group by adopting new and evolving technologies to create a world-class student experience, support academic excellence, and unlock operational efficiencies to enable Stadio to reach its target of 100 000 students over time.

“I’m excited about the role technology is going to play in establishing Stadio as a true leader in the higher education space.”