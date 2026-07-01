Tarsus Distribution CEO Emile Burger resigns

Emile Burger is stepping down as CEO of Tarsus Distribution.

Tarsus Distribution announced today that CEO Emile Burger will step down after a successful period, having served as CEO and previously as CFO.

In a statement, the company says his decision, rooted in personal choice, comes at a time when the firm is experiencing excellent performance and growth.

“Leading Tarsus Distribution has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. The company is in outstanding condition, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together,” says Burger.

“Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to foster innovation, enhance customer satisfaction and drive sustainable growth. After a period of intense focus, I believe it is the right time for me to step back, take a break, and eventually pursue new challenges. I leave with immense gratitude and confidence in the team’s future.”

Under Burger’s leadership, Tarsus Distribution saw a significant increase in revenue, expansion into new markets and the launch of several products.

It notes his strategic vision and commitment to excellence have not only strengthened the company’s market position but have also cultivated a vibrant corporate culture that prioritises collaboration and employee development.

“Emile is an extraordinary leader, first as CFO and then as CEO,” says Pierre Spies, CEO of parent company Alviva.

“His period at the helm have made a lasting impact on the business. He has navigated the company through both challenges and opportunities with remarkable skill. We accept his decision with deep regret and respect, and he leaves with our full support and best wishes for his future endeavours.”

The board has initiated a planned transition, with Emmanouil Revmatas stepping in as interim CEO, supported by Burger during his notice period to ensure a seamless handover.

The board says it is committed to maintaining the momentum built under Burger’s leadership and will conduct a thorough search for a permanent successor who can continue to drive the company’s vision forward.