Tech edge fuels SA’s border control over Easter

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber holds one of the surveillance drones that monitor cross-border movement.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) successfully stopped over 6 200 attempted illegal crossings into SA during the Easter period, according to a statement.

This, after the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) announced earlier this month that the BMA will deploy drones and body-worn camera technology to improve border management and security.

Established under the home affairs department, the BMA is responsible for border law enforcement at all ports of entry and other border law enforcement areas.

The increased use of technology in border control comes as South Africa continues to face challenges with illegal immigration and smuggling at the borders, among other issues.

The DHA says during the 10-day operation, which ran from 15 to 24 April, 6 253 illegal crossings were intercepted and prevented – up from 3 841 over the 2024 Easter period.

This marked a 63% increase in enforcement success compared to the same time last year, adds the department.

“While we are still early in the reform process, the digital transformation of border management is clearly yielding meaningful progress,” says home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber.

“The success of Easter operations to clamp down on illegal immigration follows similar improvements over the 2024/25 festive season, indicating sustained improvement in the efficiency of border management.”

According to the department, this year’s Easter period marked the first time the authority used newly-acquired high-tech night-vision drones equipped with artificial intelligence, as well as advanced body-worn cameras.

The technology, it says, allowed for real-time tracking and faster interception of illegal activities, proving to be a game-changer.

“We still have a long way to go, but the digital transformation of the border environment has set South Africa on a new trajectory towards secure and efficient border management. I congratulate and am encouraged by the enthusiasm with which digital reforms are being implemented by the BMA leadership,” concludes Schreiber.