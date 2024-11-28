The business case for Data Security Posture Management

DSPM’s core value lies in its ability to provide full visibility into data across diverse environments, reducing exposure risks.

There is zero doubt that data security has become a topic that keeps most CISOs up at night. With sensitive data constantly whizzing between cloud and on-premises systems, entities need to find ways to improve visibility, monitor more proactively, and manage risks more precisely.

Existing data discovery tools often lack the scope needed to identify all data assets, assess risks, and confirm regulatory compliance. This is why Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is being seen as the answer, as it directly addresses these visibility and security gaps.

Addressing visibility in data security

DSPM’s core value lies in its ability to provide full visibility into data across diverse environments, reducing exposure risks. Traditional data discovery methods are often too slow or disconnected for today’s rapid data exchanges. DSPM solves these challenges by:

Real-Time Data Discovery: Continuously identifying data in cloud and on-premises environments.

Continuously identifying data in cloud and on-premises environments. Automated Classification: Tagging data based on sensitivity to support compliance.

Tagging data based on sensitivity to support compliance. Centralized Risk Management: Assessing and addressing vulnerabilities within a unified framework.

Data as a core security priority

Data security now requires a focus beyond infrastructure; data itself must be protected against rising cyber threats. As Gartner notes, DSPM provides the visibility and compliance support necessary for a robust data security strategy, helping organizations meet regulatory demands and secure sensitive information at its source.

Additionally, as data proliferation increases, DSPM ensures that businesses can maintain security across data lifecycles, supporting both data privacy and compliance needs.

Building a business case for DSPM investment

DSPM offers a range of tangible benefits that can help stakeholders recognize its value:

1.Enhanced Data Discovery and Shadow Data Management: DSPM uncovers "shadow data” - sensitive information residing in unmanaged repositories. In multi-cloud settings, where data can easily go unnoticed, DSPM’s visibility reduces risks associated with unprotected data.

2.Improved Compliance Readiness: With regulations like GDPR and CCPA demanding robust data handling, DSPM’s continuous monitoring and automated compliance features provide ongoing protection. By ensuring data is secure and accessible only to authorised users, DSPM helps organizations avoid fines and maintain trust.

3.Risk Mitigation Through Real-Time Monitoring: DSPM continuously monitors for misconfigurations, unauthorized access, and data exposure, enabling proactive risk management. This real-time insight minimizes the potential for costly data breaches and reassures stakeholders of data integrity.

4.Operational Efficiency via Automation: By automating data classification, discovery, and risk assessment, DSPM lightens the workload on security teams, allowing them to focus on strategic issues. The resulting efficiency supports both cost reduction and better resource use, which appeals to stakeholders.

5.Integration with Existing Security Tools: DSPM solutions complement tools like Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), strengthening security without disrupting existing infrastructure.

The key features of DSPM

DSPM solutions come with a range of features aimed at givingfirms greater control, visibility, and regulatory alignment.

Shadow data detection

Many entities struggle to manage shadow data - unmonitored or scattered data that sits in forgotten locations across different systems, like older databases, backups, or duplicated cloud files. DSPM tools make this hidden data visible by automatically locating and identifying these assets across environments, ensuring they don’t become weak links in data security. This is important for securing information that could otherwise go unprotected or overlooked, which, in turn, is key for compliance and security.

Automated classification

DSPM simplifies the otherwise labor-intensive process of categorising data by automating classification based on sensitivity and regulatory requirements. This function automatically tags data by type, such as personal information, intellectual property, or payment details. By classifying it this way, these tools help firms assign and enforce the right levels of protection without relying on manual tagging, significantly limiting the chances of mislabeling sensitive information.

Continuous risk and compliance monitoring

Instead of static, periodic reviews, these tools monitor data environments all the time, which helps security teams detect and address issues immediately as they happen. Part of this is checking for signs of unauthorized access, data misuse, or other anomalies and arming security teams with real-time alerts so they can act quickly.

Seamless integration with security infrastructure

DSPM is designed to work with existing security tools such as Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) systems. This interoperability allows these tools to feed insights into broader security workflows, fueling a more unified security framework without needing a total overhaul. This saves time and effort by avoiding duplication of work, supporting smoother operations, and slotting DSPM in as part of a cohesive and efficient security strategy.

Beyond risk and compliance management, DSPM supports data governance by integrating with IAM systems to enforce access control. This strengthens data governance standards and ensures that only authorized personnel access sensitive information.

Making the investment decision

For stakeholders, DSPM’s value lies in its impact on security, compliance, and efficiency. By addressing potential security gaps and regulatory demands, DSPM provides real-time insights and compliance automation that contribute to a more robust security framework.

DSPM doesn’t only benefit security teams; compliance officers and executives score, too, by gaining a robust data protection foundation. For any entity managing multi-cloud settings, DSPM is money well spent and not a luxury.

Data security is becoming more complex; this will continue into perpetuity. Luckily, DSPM addresses the visibility, compliance, and risk challenges that plague firms in every sector. Even Gartner agrees that DSPM has a role to play in supporting a resilient data security strategy.

By investing in DSPM, companies can boost their data protection capabilities, maintain regulatory compliance, and even realize operational efficiencies that bring value to the business in the long run.