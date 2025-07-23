The CX Group endorses ITWeb’s CX Summit 2025

CX Group CEO Yugesh Frylinck.

Leading CX consultancy The CX Group has confirmed its status as official endorser of the ITWeb CX Summit 2025 to be held on 24 July 2025 at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein, Johannesburg.

The event will cover customer journeys in the digital age and what it takes to keep the digital experience as human as possible.

The CX Group Chief Experience Officer and founder Yugesh Frylinck says South Africa’s CX landscape has evolved significantly, with deeper understanding of its strategic value to both business’ performance and customer retention.

“Across the corporate sector, it's encouraging to witness the impressive expertise and dedication of CX professionals. Historically, systems supporting CX management were limited in scope. However, there is now a strong and accelerating adoption of technologies that enable journey analytics, data aggregation, sentiment analysis, and insight generation, persona development and all possible real-time and sometimes at a press of a button.”

“These advancements are empowering organisations to proactively identify pain points and craft improved customer journeys.”

Frylinck says the C-suite’s confidence in CX has grown markedly. “They increasingly recognise its tangible impact on overall business success. The momentum is undeniable, and the pursuit of meaningful, transformative customer experiences is thriving right here at home.”

According to The CX Group ITWeb is always bringing its audience topics of relevance powered by experts in the field and enjoyable learning and networking.

“The balancing act of networking and information sharing is an art they have mastered; you cannot walk away from their events not being inspired and shifting gears to making positive differences.The platform that is provided for leaders in the industry to share experiences, thoughts, case studies and global experiences is well designed and intentional – to raise the bar in CX in the country and share with us what the rest of the world is doing,”

