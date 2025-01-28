TikTok clean-up campaign removes over 900K videos

TikTok removed over 350 million fake engagements globally in Q3 2024.

TikTok South Africa has removed 928 334 local videos from the platform for guideline violations.

As part of its Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, published in December 2024, TikTok says it has reinforced its commitment to offer a secure platform for South African users by continuously enhancing safety protocols and moderating content responsibly.

With over a billion people using TikTok globally, the video-sharing platform says it continues to invest in technologies that improve content understanding and assess potential risks, allowing the platform to remove harmful content before it reaches viewers.

According to the report, in July and September 2024 globally, the platform removed over 147 million videos, and of these, 118 million were removed through automation.

Around 83.6% of the 928 334 videos removed in SA were taken down within 24 hours.

With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2%, TikTok is more efficient at addressing harmful content before users encounter it, it states.

In SA, more than 97.9% of all content was removed before a community member reported it to TikTok, it adds.

TikTok South Africa says over the past year, it has been implementing additional privacy controls to help bring it in line with regulations designed to protect child privacy online in SA and across the globe.

The most recent update includes specific language about its artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content policies, consistent with growing interest in AI and AI tools across the internet.

“In addition to revising our community guidelines, TikTok evaluates and updates our enforcement tools on a regular basis. TikTok has strict policies to protect our community from fake, fraudulent or misleading ad content. Ensuring the safety of users and advertisers is an ongoing commitment.

“Automated technology on our platform now removes 80% of violative videos, up from 62% a year ago. At the same time, our proactive detection rate has continued to improve; this quarter saw our highest result so far at 98.2% of videos removed before a user report,” says TikTok.

During the third quarter of 2024, there was a decrease in the volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and the volume of ads removed due to account-level enforcement actions.

Over one billion fake likes were removed and over 350 million fake engagements were removed globally. In the same period, over 347 million fake accounts were prevented globally, through the use of AI, according to TikTok.

The most enforced policies were regulated goods and commercial activities – with 96.9% of removals happening before any user report; sensitive and mature themes – with 99.5% removals before any user report; and mental and behavioural health – with 99.8% of removals before any user report.