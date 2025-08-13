TikTok removes over 1.1m videos in Q1 2025

TikTok releases Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q1 of 2025.

TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q1 of 2025, revealing that over 1.1 million videos were removed in SA for violating community guidelines. This represents a 17% increase in removals compared to the previous quarter.

The platform's efforts to maintain a safe environment for its users are evident, with 99.6% of violating content being proactively removed before users reported it, and 94.3% of violations being addressed within 24 hours.

“The risks associated with data collection and potential breaches mean there is a definite need for people to implement robust data protection measures together with more transparency from social media companies,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa.

With millions of videos uploaded daily, social media platforms like TikTok say they face significant challenges in moderating content. To address this, TikTok has partnered with Childline South Africa to provide in-app helpline resources for young users, offering expert support when reporting content related to suicide, self-harm, hate and harassment.

Fawzia Ali, chief consumer business officer at Safaricom, commends TikTok’s efforts in enhancing online safety, saying the platform’s collaboration with various stakeholders is crucial in creating a secure digital environment.

TikTok is also collaborating with experts in the field of mental health and well-being. Psychologist Sanam Naran and Dr Siyamak Saleh, a medical doctor, have been appointed as TikTok digital well-being ambassadors. They will work with the platform to promote online safety and well-being, and provide insights on how to create a positive online environment.

Other social media platforms such as Meta have also faced challenges in moderating content and ensuring user safety. It was fined $1.3 billion by European Union regulators in May 2023 for violating privacy laws by storing and transferring European Facebook users’ data to US servers.

According to TikTok in an article on ITWeb early this year, during the third quarter of 2024, there was a decrease in the volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and the volume of ads removed due to account-level enforcement actions.

In addition to removing violating content, TikTok claims it has taken steps to enhance user safety in SA. The platform has invested in advanced moderation technologies, which have enabled it to proactively remove violating content and address most violations within 24 hours.

TikTok says there is still much work to be done and it will continue to invest in advanced moderation technologies and collaborate with experts to stay ahead of emerging safety concerns. It encourages community participation through user reporting and education.