Top ICT tenders: SAPO targets network refresh

ICT tenders: Currently under business rescue, SAPO is seeking a single service provider to deliver managed WAN and telephony services.

It’s an auspicious start to the new year for the ICT industry as last-minute invitations posted on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal during the closing weeks of 2025 provide opportunities to dig in to. Interestingly, many of these feature compulsory briefings, indicating specialised or complex requirements.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) takes the headline of the first issue of the year with its request for proposals on managed wide area network and telephony services.

Currently under business rescue and having recently lost its monopoly on the delivery of small parcels in South Africa, News24 reports that SAPO attracted strong interest in its plan to court the private sector. This followed a request for information from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies seeking private-sector partnerships to modernise its operations.

Now the state-owned entity is seeking a single service provider to deliver a “fully managed, end-to-end internal network service using a modern software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) architecture for its nationwide footprint of branches, depots, mail centres, administrative offices, and data centres. SAPO has provided specifications for 647 sites, servicing a staff count of 4 704.

“Reliable, secure, and modern network connectivity is essential to supporting SAPO’s postal, logistics, retail, financial, and digital services,” it says.

The company’s current landscape consists of mixed legacy WAN architectures, ageing LAN equipment, varying bandwidth capacities, and fragmented support models, it reveals. The new network and telephony services aims to stabilise operations and enable digital transformation.

SAPO will hold a compulsory briefing on 16 January via Zoom before the 30 January closing date.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is inviting proposals for a corporate website rebuild and support. This strategic initiative aims to “better reflect its developmental mandate, enhance stakeholder engagement, and align with modern digital standards” the bank says. The current site, which was built over six years ago, no longer meets the expectations of modern users or its strategic communication needs and lacks mobile responsiveness, intuitive navigation, and integration with key systems.

The bank is also looking for a service provider to provide the Independent Power Producer office with printers and a print management solution for a period of 36 months. While the services will be contracted by the DBSA, it is important to note that the service level agreement will be managed by – and all services provided directly to – the IPP office.

Eskom is advertising for the replacement of the plant information system (PIS) at the Medupi power station. This system allows near real-time and historical plant information to be available to users and other software applications. It also provides a common and consistent source of data, which is used for monitoring the plant and analysing plant performance.

The Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency wishes to appoint an IT security/cybersecurity service provider for comprehensive cybersecurity assessment, digital forensics, incident response and managed services for a period of 24 months with an option to extend for another 24 months, subject to its independent service assessment. As it considers this tender to be sensitive, it will only share the bid document with prospective bidders that unconditionally accept and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The Department of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs is calling for the supply and delivery of 255 laptops and 300 desktops as per its specification to its offices at 87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria. Only service providers accredited on SITA RFB740 from the Gauteng Province are eligible to respond.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa is inviting bids for the provision of a secure, scalable cloud-hosted PBX solution and advanced audio-visual technology for all meeting rooms and training facilities to enhance productivity, hybrid collaboration, and executive-level engagements. The requirement is for its newly acquired head office in Woodmead.

The bank also wishes to procure network core infrastructure for its new head office. This includes essential requirements such as structured networking cabling, connectivity solutions, and related IT services to ensure a secure and efficient working environment, it says.

The South African Revenue Service wishes to acquire an eDiscovery tool. The department reveals that while working on cases of tax or customs and excise evasion, economic crimes and illicit money flows, the non-disclosure or destruction of taxpayer/client documents is a common problem. Having the ability to sort through the significant volume of digital information, identify connections, follow e-mail trails, flag relevant documents and thereby build a holistic view of schemes utilising an eDiscovery platform will assist its Syndicated Tax and Customs Crime division to create watertight cases that can stand up to the scrutiny of the evermore litigious entities.

The National Lotteries Commission wishes to appoint a service provider to deliver an enterprise architecture (EA) blueprint and support for a period of 24 months. The commission explains this longer duration is intended to ensure that the service provider not only develops an EA blueprint but also unpacks initiatives arising from it, prepares board-ready approval packs, and provides advisory oversight through governance processes.

New tenders

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The institution is inviting proposals for a corporate website rebuild and support.

Compulsory briefing: 14 January

Tender no: RFP155/2025

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011-313-3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 February 2026

A service provider is sought to provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 January

Tender no: RFP152/2025

Information: Victor, Tel: 011-313-3500, E-mail: victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 26 January 2026

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the replacement of the plant information system at the Medupi power station.

Compulsory briefing: 15 January

Tender no: E2374GXLPMED

Information: Mahlatji Molabe, Tel: 014-762-2366, E-mail: MolabeMT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2026

South African Post Office Limited

Proposals are invited for managed network (WAN) and telephony services.

Compulsory briefing: 16 January – Zoom, Link, Meeting ID: 995 8433 0462, Passcode: 3dwKqt.

Tender no: RFP 25.26.10

Information: Martin Lekhuleni, Tel: 012-845-2667, E-mail: Martin.Lekhuleni@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2026

Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency

SEDFA wishes to appoint an IT security/cybersecurity service provider for comprehensive cybersecurity assessment, digital forensics, incident response and managed services for a period of twenty-four (24) months (with an option to extend for another 24 months, subject to SEDFA’s independent service assessment).

Compulsory briefing: 9 January – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 07-2025/2026

Information: Sebotse Mokgabudi, Tel: 012-748-9725, E-mail: smokgabudi@sedfa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 January 2026

Department of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The department is calling for the supply and delivery of 255 laptops and 300 desktops as per specification to its offices at 87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria.

Note: Only SITA accredited service providers on SITA Contract RFB740 from the Gauteng Province are invited to respond. Bidders must submit their responses through email to the E-tender portal on the National Treasury website. Bidders must ensure that their bids are uploaded timeously to the correct portal. The department will not take any responsibility for late uploaded bids. The e-tender portal is open from the day the tender is advertised until the closing date and time. No faxed, emailed or mailed bids will be accepted.

Tender no: FQ65/2025

Information: Siviwe Ndaliso, Tel: 012-334-0627, E-mail: siviwen@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 January 2026

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Bids are invited for the appointment of service provider for the provision of cloud-hosted PBX solution and audio-visual technology for the new Land Bank head office.

Compulsory briefing: 15 January

Note: A compulsory briefing session will be held at Magnolia Close, 146A Kelvin Drive, Woodmead, on 15 January 2026. Attendance at this briefing session is mandatory. Bidders are required to attend the session in full and to complete the onsite attendance register. Failure to attend the briefing session and/or failure to complete the onsite register will render the submission non-responsive.

Tender no: T30-12-25

Information: S. Mthombeni, Tel: 012-686-0500, E-mail: Tenders@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 29 January 2026

The bank also wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Woodmead network core infrastructure for its new head office.

Compulsory briefing: 15 January

Note: The compulsory briefing session is at Magnolia Close, 146A Kelvin Drive, Woodmead. The new Land Bank Head office.

Tender no: T29-12-25

Information: Bathabile Nkosi, Tel: 012-686-0500, E-mail: Tenders@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2026

South African Revenue Service

Proposals are invited for the acquisition of an eDiscovery Tool.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 January – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 374 481 461 603 92, Passcode: s9Kb7kS6.

Tender no: RFP 31/2025

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012-422-4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2026

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to deliver an enterprise architecture (EA) blueprint and support for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

Compulsory briefing: 16 January

Note: No email and hard copy submission.

Tender no: NLC2025-022

Information: SCM, Tel: 012-432-1309, E-mail: lucky@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 January 2026

