UCT Online High School taps AI for personalised learning

Tessa Venter, chief academic officer at UCT Online High School.

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) is becoming a core component of UCT Online High School's strategy to enable personalised learning.

It is also using the emerging tech to support teachers and improve learner engagement.

The digital school, which has more than 4 000 registered pupils, says it has introduced an AI-powered support assistant and is using AI to analyse learner performance and generate teaching resources, such as study guides.

Tessa Venter, chief academic officer at UCT Online High School, tells ITWeb that AI is already helping improve operational efficiency, while creating opportunities to more effectively support learners throughout their academic journey.

“Within our academic environment, we are exploring and applying AI tools to support teaching staff with tasks such as developing learning resources, generating practice activities, analysing learner performance trends and identifying areas where learners may require additional support.”

According to Venter, the integration of AI is being approached responsibly, with careful consideration given to data privacy, academic integrity, transparency and the importance of appropriate human oversight.

Central to the school's AI strategy is Msizi, meaning "helper" in isiZulu, an AI-powered virtual support assistant that serves as the first point of contact for learners and parents.

The chatbot handles routine enquiries, allowing human support teams to focus on more complex issues that require personalised assistance.

According to Venter, AI is intended to augment rather than replace educators. By reducing administrative workloads and providing teachers with richer learner insights, the technology enables earlier interventions when learners begin to struggle academically.

The school's vision extends beyond operational efficiencies. Its longer-term objective is to create increasingly personalised learning pathways, where AI helps recommend additional learning resources, provides tailored feedback and supports learners according to their individual strengths, weaknesses and pace of learning.

"Our aim is to use AI and emerging technologies where they can meaningfully improve access, responsiveness and educational outcomes, while ensuring teaching and learner support remain human-centred.

“The focus cannot simply be on whether learners complete assessments or achieve marks, but on whether they are developing the knowledge, skills and independent thinking required to succeed beyond the school environment."

The school’s AI initiatives come as education institutions worldwide accelerate the adoption of AI.

However, the rapid adoption of generative AI also presents new risks for schools, including challenges such as plagiarism, data privacy and ensuring AI complements rather than replaces educators.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Developmentwarns that while AI can improve personalised learning and teacher productivity, excessive reliance on it could weaken students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills if it substitutes rather than supports learning.

Applications surge

The online school says it received more than 19 000 applications for Grades 8 to 12 for the 2026 academic year − the largest number since the school launched in 2021.

According to the school, the unprecedented demand for online schooling reflects mounting pressure on SA’s schooling system, with many families unable to secure places at traditional schools because of capacity constraints and growing learner numbers.

The school says affordability, flexibility and increasing acceptance of online education are also contributing to the surge in applications.

Judith Nshimba, head of admissions at UCT Online High School, says interest exceeded the school's expectations.

"This year, as many parents continue to face challenges with placement, or find their current schools no longer a good fit, we've seen growing interest in transitioning from traditional classrooms to online learning.

“Even now, we continue to receive queries from parents eager for their children to begin this year still as part of our 2026 intake, reflecting the urgency many families feel in securing a seat for their child.”

Over the past three years, the school has produced three matric cohorts, while recording several national academic achievements.

Its 2025 matric cohort achieved an 85% pass rate among learners who met the school's active learning attendance requirements.

“Learners earned 601 distinctions across multiple subjects, while one learner achieved 100% for Mathematics, and the school's top matriculant obtained six distinctions with an overall average of 90%,” adds Venter.