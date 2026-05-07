UJ embeds AI, virtual reality into law curriculum

Technology is shaping how legal services are delivered. (Image source: 123RF)

As artificial intelligence ( AI ) continues to reshape the legal profession, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is expanding its use of immersive technologies to prepare law students for digitally-driven legal practice.

According to a statement, the university is integrating AI, virtual reality (VR) and metaverse technologies into its legal training programmes through the iKamva Initiative Metaverse (KIM), where students engage with AI-powered virtual clients in simulated legal consultations.

The KIM is an immersive, AI-driven virtual platform developed by the UJ Faculty of Law to train the next generation of lawyers.

The initiative forms part of a broader shift in legal education , as universities face growing pressure to equip graduates with practical and digital skills suited to modern legal environments increasingly influenced by automation and AI-assisted workflows.

Within the KIM platform, students handle simulated matters involving issues such as gender-based violence and Road Accident Fund claims. The virtual consultations are recorded and assessed, allowing lecturers to evaluate students on legal knowledge, ethics, communication and professional conduct.

“This is about strengthening experiential learning in a structured and scalable way,” says Dr Charissa Fawole, newly appointed lead of the initiative. “Students are able to engage with real-world issues while developing the professional judgement required in practice.”

UJ says the technology-driven approach is intended to address long-standing limitations in legal education, particularly restricted access to live cases and supervision opportunities.

According to UJ, the metaverse platform operates alongside other digital initiatives within UJ’s Faculty of Law, including a VR courtroom game developed in collaboration with the Johannesburg Business School Innovation Lab.

The VR platform places students in realistic courtroom and interdisciplinary legal scenarios designed to reflect the interconnected nature of legal disputes within South Africa’s constitutional framework.

The initiative also reflects broader changes within the legal sector, where AI tools are increasingly being used for legal research, document review and client engagement.

Elton Hart, law lecturer and member of the KIM team, says exposure to digital systems is becoming increasingly important for graduates entering the profession.

“Technology is shaping how legal services are delivered. Preparing students in these environments is essential if they are to remain relevant and effective,” notes Hart.

The university believes immersive learning environments could help expand access to practical legal training, while improving graduate readiness for evolving workplace demands.

Globally, higher education institutions are increasingly exploring how AI and immersive technologies can support professional training across sectors facing rapid digital transformation.

“AI and immersive technologies are increasingly part of how legal training is approached, rather than something added on,” says Hart.

“As the profession continues to change, there is a growing need for students to engage with the law in ways that reflect real practice, suggesting that how they learn may become as important as what they learn.”

However, the risks of AI deployed in the legal fraternity have recently been exposed. This month, a US federal court sanctioned attorneys after an AI-assisted filing contained dozens of fabricated legal citations that the presiding judge said nearly made it into a ruling.

Last week, communications minister Solly Malatsi withdrew SA’s draft National AI Policy, after it was discovered that fictitious references were used during the policy development process, as a result of AI hallucinations.