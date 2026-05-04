Unified identity layer key to securing agentic AI

Abbas Kudrati, regional chief identity and security officer, Silverfort.

Two main factors are shaping identity security in the era of AI : legacy systems that were never properly secured, and the rise of agentic AI and non-human identities (NHIs).

These issues will be discussed at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. Cyber security firm Silverfort will lead the conversation on how businesses should manage identity security going forward.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cyber security leaders looking to stay ahead of evolving threats can join peers and industry experts at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg and ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026. The events will explore how organisations can strengthen resilience against AI-driven attacks, supply-chain risks, and emerging cyber threats.

Abbas Kudrati, regional chief identity and security officer at Silverfort, will explain why companies find themselves caught between legacy infrastructure and agentic AI.

“Most organisations sit uncomfortably in the middle, attempting to manage identity risk through a complex web of point solutions,” Kudrati explains.

He will explore how to avoid repeating past mistakes and what becomes possible when a single, unified identity security layer secures the entire identity system.

“This layer delivers the visibility and context to understand risk and the runtime enforcement to stop it,” he adds.

The session will cover key questions facing decision-makers, including:

What identity security is and is not.

How to close legacy security gaps without rebuilding infrastructure.

A practical framework for securing every type of identity.

Agentic AI is a reality

Silverfort says agentic AI and non-human identities are a reality for any organisation operating digitally. Business leaders cannot side-step these forces.

The company argues it is better to understand how to manage these forces effectively and leverage the benefits of secure adoption.

A key takeaway for delegates will be how identity can serve as the control plane to secure agent access and authorisation – preventing AI overreach, misuse and protecting against AI-powered adversaries.

“We look forward to engaging with Africa’s cyber security ecosystem. This summit is critically important for sharing information, highlighting key issues and discussing best practices,” Kudrati says.