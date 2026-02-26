Veeam’s Securiti AI-backed data security play bodes well for SA

Mena Migally, Veeam.

Veeam Software says its nearly $2 billion acquisition of Securiti AI in December 2025 bodes well for SA's channel and AI adoption. The deal combines Veeam's data resilience offering with Securiti's data security posture management (DSPM) to create a unified platform that can see, secure, govern and recover data at AI speed.

Mena Migally, regional VP of Eastern Europe, Middle East and English-speaking Africa at Veeam, said the offering is well-timed given increased global investment in AI. Companies in Africa and SA are following suit, albeit at different adoption stages.

“Every customer and partner conversation we have includes an element of ‘we’ve embarked on an AI project’,” Migally explained. "There is a clear mandate to operationalise AI to streamline processes and reduce costs.”

Data integration barrier

One barrier to widespread AI adoption is data integrity. According to Veeam, 90% of enterprise initiatives fail because the data powering AI cannot be trusted – a statistic relevant locally.

“Local adoption reveals a similar pattern,” Migally said. "Sensitive data can be easily exposed, and unexpected data exists in hidden corners, such as in hyperscalers from abandoned pilot projects. Many view data governance as an afterthought, contributing to the high failure rate.”

Veeam argues that AI transforms dormant unstructured data into both competitive advantage and new risk. Migally questioned whether organisations have the right governance and guardrails for exposing data to harness maximum value.

Risks include uncontrolled data access, regulatory demands and cyber criminals exploiting AI to infiltrate and poison data. Fragmented security and governance tools are too slow for machine-speed data access.

“Organisations continuing to tackle security risks the same way they did a year ago are already losing," Migally added. "Response speed must exceed human speed. Organisations need to utilise AI to understand their full data spectrum and secure it against threat actors also using AI.”

The Securiti AI play

Veeam’s acquisition of Securiti AI marks a significant push into AI-centric data security through a unified platform for data resilience, DSPM, privacy and AI governance.

This will have a direct and indirect impact on SA’s channel.

In February 2026, Veeam released Agent Commander, the first integration from the acquisition. The solution combines data resilience and security to provide visibility across enterprise data and AI environments, enabling organisations to identify what data powers AI systems and reverse unintended AI actions.

Migally said Veeam is expanding its team and geographic footprint within sub-Saharan Africa, including plans for East and West Africa, and increasing sales and pre-sales teams in SA.

“Combining data resilience with DSPM helps customers understand their entire data estate," he said. "The new offering includes scanning for all existing agents, full visibility into agent access and activity, and an 'undo AI' capability to roll back the impact of a rogue agent.”

While Migally could not confirm specific numbers, he expects the offering to significantly impact local market share within the year. In the short term, Veeam is seeing strong "mind share" growth as customers seek an end-to-end data story rather than a siloed approach.