VW Group Africa opens KwaNobuhle Maths and Science Centre

From left: Ray Tywakadi (EC Department of Education), Wandisile Jikeka (NMBM), Ulrich Schwabe (VWGA), Dr Luxolo Mdolo (ProMaths Alumni), Tumelo Mabitsela (Kutlwanong), Nonkqubela Maliza (VWGA), Nicholas Mmako (Investec) and Collen Mkhomazi (Kutlwanong).

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has opened its new KwaNobuhle Maths and Science Centre at Solomon Mahlangu Secondary School in Kariega, Eastern Cape.

It was established in partnership with Kutlwanong, a non-profit organisation aimed at improving the quality of maths and science performance in townships and rural areas.

The computer-furbished centre will benefit learners from Grade 10 to 12, coming from nine secondary schools in KwaNobuhle, says VWGA.

The centre will offer Kutlwanong’s ProMaths programme, which has already proven impactful at 19 centres in SA. The programme will also be supported by Jendamark’s Odin Education, which will provide Omang e-learning tablets for learners to use.

VWGA says it has committed to investing about R25 million over four years to the programme, which will see 200 Grade 10 learners receive extra tuition in maths and science in 2025. These learners will then continue lessons with the centre until they finish Grade 12 in 2027, while a second intake of 200 Grade 10 learners will start in 2026 and benefit from tuition until 2028.

Teaching will be conducted by seven mathematics and seven physical science teachers.

“Through our partnership with Volkswagen Group Africa, our learners are now afforded a fantastic opportunity of excelling in gateway subjects, namely mathematics and physical sciences,” says Tumelo Mabitsela, CEO of Kutlwanong.

“The programme will adequately prepare learners to compete equally with all other learners across the globe in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] careers. A few years from now, through the ProMaths programme, we will see engineers emerging from KwaNobuhle, all because of the investment made by VW Group Africa.

“As the Kutlwanong family, we value the partnership between Kutlwanong, VWGA and the Eastern Cape Department of Education. This partnership will validate the dreams of this community for years to come.”

According to VWGA, the school was identified as the ideal location to establish the centre due to its strong leadership, strategic location and commitment to excellence.

The centre will benefit learners from various schools, including Marymount Convent High School, Molly Blackburn Secondary School and Nkululeko Public Secondary School.

“We absolutely believe in the potential of our youth – but we also believe potential needs to be nurtured,” says Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA director for corporate and government affairs. “We are especially excited to develop this potential when it comes to STEM subjects, which open doors into numerous industries.

“The KwaNobuhle Maths and Science Centre will give learners the opportunity to empower themselves and become the achievers, innovators and leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to play a part in that journey.”