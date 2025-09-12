Westcon-Comstor appoints southern Africa cyber security lead

Nickey Mannya, director of cyber security and next-gen solutions for southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, has appointed Nicodemus (Nickey) Mannya as director of cyber security and next-gen solutions for southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor says Mannya will oversee its growing cyber security and next-gen solutions portfolio, working closely with both vendors and reseller partners, ensuring solutions are not only fit-for-purpose but also designed to grow partner businesses.

“Nickey’s experience is unique in that he combines deep technology expertise with a strong commercial background and a people-first leadership style,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Mannya brings over two decades of experience in technology leadership, sales and consulting across diverse industries in southern Africa, with a career spanning mining technology, financial services, marketing technology and digital solutions.

Mannya, a guest speaker at the recent ITWeb CX Summit, comments on his new role: “What excites me about this role is the opportunity to help partners grow and knowing that my success is closely tied to theirs. By spending time understanding who they are, where they are going and how technology can enable their journey, I believe we can create stronger, more sustainable businesses together. Security and next-generation solutions are about preparing for tomorrow, and I look forward to building that future with our partners.”

Mannya holds an executive MBA and is currently pursuing advanced studies in business analytics and digital transformation.

Westcon-Comstor says his appointment reinforces its role as a partner-led enabler of secure, future-ready digital transformation across southern Africa.

“He understands that the future of distribution lies not just in supplying products, but in enabling tailored solutions that grow our partners’ businesses. His ability to listen, consult and deliver results makes him the right person to lead this critical portfolio,” Taute concludes.