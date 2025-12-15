What the National AI Policy will mean for business

Mlindi Mashologu, deputy director general, ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, DCDT.

Mlindi Mashologu, deputy director-general (DDG): ICT Information Society and Capacity Development at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), will deliver the opening keynote address at ITWeb’s AI Summit 2026.

Mashologu, who assumed his current role in 2020, will share an update on South Africa’s National AI Policy Framework and unpack how it will impact business.

The DCDT published a draft national AI discussion document in April 2024, followed by the release of the South African National AI Policy Framework for public consultation. However, there has been little public visibility on progress since the consultation process concluded last year.

In a recent interview with ITWeb TV, communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi said the government is committed to finalising the national AI policy, adding that public comments on the framework have been reviewed and that it will be submitted to Cabinet soon.

Against this backdrop – and given the rapid pace of AI advancement since the framework was first released – Mashologu’s keynote is expected to provide critical insight into how policymakers are interpreting the current AI landscape, and what the policy direction will mean for South African enterprises.

ITWeb AI Summit 2026: Shaping the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow

ITWeb AI Summit 2026 will take place on 22 April 2026 at The Forum, Bryanston, Johannesburg. The event will bring together business and IT decision-makers, innovators and policymakers to share research, insights and case studies focused on building a sustainable AI ecosystem aligned with South Africa’s social, economic and business realities.

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb AI Summit 2026.