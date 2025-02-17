Why unified human risk management is key to cyber security strategy

Brian Pinnock, Vice President, Sales Engineering, EMEA, Mimecast.

Cyber attackers continue to target humans as the weakest link in the security chain, so companies should integrate e-mail, collaboration security and insider risk management in a scalable manner to strengthen defence.

This is according to Brian Pinnock, VP of sales engineering, EMEA at Mimecast, who is scheduled to deliver a presentation at the ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2025 event on 20 February at The Forum, in Bryanston. Pinnock will explain how to advance a company's security strategy with a unified human risk management (HRM) strategy.

He will also demonstrate how this strategy helps to bridge the gap between external threats and internal vulnerabilities, while maintaining existing teams and security technology investments.

This is an important consideration, particularly for CISOs and other stakeholders within the cyber security ecosystem, says Pinnock.

According to Mimecast, it is important to unify e-mail, collaboration security and insider risk to protect users and sensitive company data, simplify operations and enable security teams to stay focused and end-users to keep working.

“This unified, integrated approach reduces alert fatigue from IP theft, shadow IT and data loss from departing employees with AI, automation and proactive remediation strategies, while allowing users to work unimpeded,” adds Pinnock.

He underlines how purpose-built AI and NLP models detect sensitive data in files, e-mails and screenshots, streamlining content inspection and investigations.

The Mimecast executive says it’s important to make users aware of behaviour with real-time, automated, customisable micro-lessons that can be used to reduce alerts and automate remediation.