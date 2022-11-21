Webinar: Mitigating cyber risk in the face of skills shortages

Research from KPMG this year revealed that a staggering three-quarters (75%) of African companies encountered challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified cyber professionals.

In addition, a mere one in three companies said they had access to a sufficient talent pool, and more than half admitted they have recently fallen victim to cybercrime, and lack confidence in the effectiveness of their cybersecurity incident response team’s action during a major cybersecurity incident.

While these statistics are alarming, they are not too surprising taking into account the pressures that organisations and IT and security teams have been under with the rapid pace of digital adoption and business transformation in recent years.

This has also been compounded by an ever-evolving and expanding threat landscape.

Addressing the shortage of cybersecurity skills in Africa, and the cyber risks companies face, as a result, required further investigation, and with this in mind, ITWeb, in partnership with Kaspersky, is conducting a survey on the shortage of cybersecurity personnel in South Africa.

The survey examines how information security is being managed in organisations, and what, if any, security skills shortage they are experiencing. It also looks into the feasibility of expanding cybersecurity teams.

As cyber attacks become more sophisticated, and more resources are required to analyse the huge amount of data gathered every day, organisations feel the need for advanced security services that can deal with this growing complexity in real time, 24/7.

The results of the survey will be presented in a webinar, on ‘Mitigating cyber risk in the face of skills shortages’, to be held on 7 December. During the webinar, experts will share the latest data and insights and communicate possible ways of solving the problem.

