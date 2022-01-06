Addressing GRC in remote, hybrid working environments

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations are re-looking their return-to-the-office strategies, with many deciding to adopt a hybrid model, with a balance between working in the office and working remotely.

However, remote and hybrid working environments are not without their challenges, and many potential risk are intrinsic in these models. The risks vary from a lack of visibility, an increasing attack surface and number of endpoints that need protecting, to a lack of best practice modelling and understanding.

At the upcoming ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2022 event, which will be held as a hybrid event online and at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on 10 February, Portia Maluleke, chief IT governance and risk officer at Openserve, will be presenting on “Addressing the governance and compliance risks of remote and hybrid working”.

Maluleke joined Openserve as the chief information officer and later took on the IT governance & risk officer role. Her portfolio covers process optimisation, data governance, information security governance, risk and audit management, and compliance.

She believes that remote and hybrid working models present one of the biggest information governance challenges of our times.

Maluleke will discuss the importance of putting in place controls and processes to mitigate against risks associated with remote and hybrid working, and will also unpack how to keep governance at the forefront of all organisational operations.

