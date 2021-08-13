ITWeb announces CX Summit 2021

The accelerated rate at which digital transformation has occurred in the last 18 or so months has seen a lot of organisations becoming digital-first enterprises.

This transformation has necessitated a fundamental shift from the traditional product-centric strategy to a more customer-centric one.

According to Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, today, it is crucial for businesses who are mapping their digital transformation journeys, to landmark each aspect with important customer touch-points.

“The endgame should have the customer in mind as today’s customers are more vocal and more empowered by the same digital transformation,” she explains.

This also puts vendors in the unique position to offer their solutions to a market hungry for innovation and new products, and with this in mind, ITWeb’s third annual CX Summit, will be held on 20 October as a digital event, and will examine how organisations can digitally transform with the customer in mind.

“In addition, they will hear why and how customer experience should form an essential element of every organisation’s digital transformation journey,” adds Lawlor.

“Industry thought leaders will discuss how to incorporate technology that drives better customer experiences, and how to develop products and services with the customer in mind.

Thanks to social media, the voice of the customer is louder than ever, she says. “Companies of every size and in every industry are either ripped apart for bad service or recommended for a job well done.”

The bottom line, CX is a competitive differentiator that no business can afford to ignore, she stresses.

The summit will delve into building CX into every aspect of the digital transformation journey, and will unpack how organisations across the board can incorporate technology to drives better CX, as well as build products and services with the customer top of mind.