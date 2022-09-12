Digital transformation has altered the dynamics of business forever.

Core changes in customer behaviour and the accelerated shift to online channels over the past two years have catapulted digitisation forward, to a point where organisations that have not made the shift have battled to keep their doors open.

This has fuelled an exponential growth in data and businesses are trying to turn this data into the insights that would help them make better decisions.

The topic of data-driven customer experience (CX) will be in the spotlight at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022, to be held on 28 September at The Pivot, Montecasino.

Marvin Ngobeni, customer engineer, smart analytics at Google Cloud, will be presenting on ‘Unlocking innovation with data-driven CX’,

According to Ngobeni, forward-thinking businesses are working hard to transform data into actionable insights, which are being used to enhance innovation and CX in order to attract and retain customers.

He will share tips on how to go about this process and how to leverage data to create more personalised experiences.

Ngobeni will also discuss the foundational practices required to leverage data and enhance end-to-end customer experience.