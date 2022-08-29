Driving omnichannel CX through digitalisation

An engaging, seamless customer experience remains is a critical factor for success for businesses in every industry.

However, today, the customer experience (CX) is being increasingly formed and fuelled by technology, particularly digital services, as entities across all verticals implement digital transformation initiatives designed to enrich and personalise the experience for their clients.

Any company’s success is now largely dependent on its omni-channel-driven CX which helps to meet its customers’ fast-changing needs.

To unpack how digitisation is driving an omnichannel CX, Veronica Onoja-Babayemi, VP and CX director, Airtel Network Limited, will be presenting at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022, to be held on 28 September at The Pivot, Montecasino.

Onoja-Babayemi will discuss how organisations can employ technology-driven omnichannel CX to meet consumers’ expectations anytime and anywhere, regardless of medium.

She will also delve into how digitalisation presents businesses with the opportunity to reimagine their CX, and why digital transformation and omnichannel CX are not just buzzwords but business priorities.