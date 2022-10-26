One Workforce approach needed for boundless customer engagement

Douglas McNeilage, regional director of Verint South Africa.

Changing expectations and new work models mean organisations need to reimagine how they deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience.

This is according to Douglas McNeilage, regional director of Verint South Africa, who was speaking at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022.

He said: “Digital transformation and heightened customer expectations are creating a daunting task for organisations who now need to manage more channels. This is creating what we refer to as the ‘engagement capacity gap’ – trying to cope with increased engagement and elevated expectations, but with the same resources and budget.”

To address these challenges, companies have to embrace digital-first engagement to best serve customers and employees, he said. “You have to power today’s evolving distributed workforce, collapse silos, harness your data correctly, and embrace an enterprise-wide CX culture. You need a new approach, and you need One Workforce.”

“We at Verint have created a customer engagement cloud platform designed to close the engagement capacity gap. It’s an open architecture platform, with specific applications to support digital engagement, workforce engagement and experience management, all built around the Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics engagement hub to support a One Workforce model.”

McNeilage said: “The One Workforce approach is critical now because of the impacts of the pandemic and changing expectations among customers and employees. The employee experience is just as important as the customer experience. If you’re providing employees with the right tools to do their jobs, and automating certain mundane processes that they don’t enjoy, you’ll get the best out of your workforce.”

He said the One Workforce approach enabled the entire workforce to engage with customers in the right way, at the right time, empowering the hybrid workforce by enabling employees and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) – or bots – to collaborate across branches, back-office operations, omni-channel contact centre, field services and social media.

“This gives you more capacity, increased flexibility and agility, and we are constantly developing the platform,” he said.

McNeilage cited examples in which the Verint Cloud engagement hub IVA – or bot – supported both customers and employees, assisting them in real time throughout the engagement to resolve the query or problem faster.

He said Verint’s Customer Engagement Cloud Platform connected data across the enterprise and integrated with enterprise systems through a rich set of APIs, to support personalised digital engagement across customers’ channels of choice, manage workforces forecasting and scheduling, enhance quality and compliance, deliver key interaction insights with speech, text and social analytics, and enable better experience management.