Former BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane joins Mustek board

Isaac Mophatlane, an independent non-executive director at Mustek.

JSE-listed PC distributor Mustek has appointed former BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 September.

IT services company Business Connexion (BCX) was bought out by Telkom in 2015 for R2.67 billion. Mophatlane had been group CEO of BCX since August 2014.

Together with his late brother, Benjamin, he co-founded BCX (then known as Business Connection), a computer reseller focused on government and parastatals.

He stepped down as BCX CEO in 2017.

Mophatlane’s appointment comes after the resignation of Reverend Vukile Mehana as board chairman of the PC distributor in May.

At the time, the company said the board had commenced a process to appoint a suitable candidate as successor to Mehana.

In a statement, Mustek says Mophatlane started his career at Software Connexion and soon became the youngest director on the board of a listed company.

It adds that Mophatlane co-founded the Randvest Group, a South African, majority black-owned, diversified investment holding company in 2017.

According to the PC distributor, Mophatlane has a depth of experience in building a business from a small company to a large, listed entity with operations across multiple countries, both in Africa and abroad.

He has an extensive network in the ICT, financial services and retail industries in several African countries, it adds.

Mophatlane currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of Pepkor, and is a member of the Pepkor human resources and remuneration and nomination committees.

He previously served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Exxaro Resources and was a member of the Exxaro Audit Committee, the Social and Ethics Committee and the Investment Committee.

He is a non-executive director on the boards of several of Randvest’s investments and is also deputy non-executive chairman of the Catholic Education Investment Company.