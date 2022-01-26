What is the CISO’s role in driving trust?

There are many chief information security officers (CISOs) who find themselves involved in a balancing act of managing cyber security, and addressing the organisation’s needs, particularly in a complex, digital and hybrid world.

In the past the CISO’s role was to bolster cyber defences and secure the company’s most critical data assets against bad actors. While this activity remains key, in a digital world, businesses are collecting more and more data, and regulators implement increasingly stringent laws to keep them accountable for how they use and protect the data.



Many organisations are now formalising trust initiatives, measuring trust as a key business metric, and even employing chief trust officers.

After all, the consequences of a data breach are not only financial, as these incidents can cause severe damage to a company’s reputation, which in turn leads to a massive loss of customer trust.

To examine where trust fits in with governance and compliance,

The session will explore the definition of trust and what it means to be a trusted organisation, and will delve into the evolution of the CISO in driving trust initiatives and supporting trust outcomes.



Finally, it will examine examples such as ethical AI, trust in biometrics, and zero trust architecture, and will unpack the successful practices in setting trust objectives, adopting trust frameworks, and establishing trust metrics.