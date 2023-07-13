William Mzimba steps down as Vodacom Business CEO

Outgoing Vodacom Business CEO William Mzimba.

William Mzimba (53) will step down from his post as CEO of Vodacom Business, with effect from 30 September, the telephony group has confirmed.

Mzimba joined Vodacom in 2018 from Accenture. He was Vuyani Jarana’s replacement, who had left Vodacom Business to head up South African Airways at that time.

In a brief statement, Vodacom Group spokesperson Byron Kennedy tells ITWeb: “We can confirm that the chief officer of Vodacom Business William Mzimba will be retiring from Vodacom at the end of September 2023.A successor will be announced in due course.”

Vodacom did not provide any information as to where Mzimba will transition.

At Vodacom Business, his responsibilities included overseeing the organisation’s enterprise units in Africa.

The Vodacom Business Group is the operator’s business-to-business unit, tasked with driving digital transformation in targeted industries and markets with the group’s clients. The unit consists of B2B fixed and mobile, internet of things (IOT), cloud and hosting, wholesale and carrier services, and security businesses.

Under the leadership of Mzimba, Vodacom Business bought a controlling stake in local IOT start-up IoT.nxt in 2017, in order to tap into opportunities presented by the local IOT space.

Vodacom said at the time that through this acquisition, it will leverage and combine what IoT.NxT has already been doing in the IOT market.

Mzimba spent 18 years at Accenture and held the position of chief executive and chairman of Accenture in Africa since 2006. In that role, he oversaw Accenture’s growth and strategy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, between 1998 and 2000, he served as director of New Africa Technology, the information technology arm of New Africa Investments.

His qualifications include an MBA, a BA (Honours) in Business Studies, Management Advancement Programme and Diploma in Datametrics.