Webinar: Kubernetes attack surfaces and how to secure them

Across Africa, the move to working remotely, and the growing adoption of PaaS and SaaS, are resulting in significant traction for Kubernetes.

However, many organisations are still challenged when it comes to identifying attack surfaces and securing Kubernetes infrastructure.

To unpack the most common security issues that organisations are facing when it comes to Kubernetes, as well as how to address them, ITWeb, in partnership with Deimos and Google Cloud, will be hosting a complimentary webinar on 19 May.

Called Securing GKE Workloads - Kubernetes attack surfaces and how to secure them, the webinar will give delegates a high-level technical overview of how to secure both their Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) powered infrastructure and the containerised workloads running inside it.

In addition, delgates will learn about best practices such as RBAC, secret management, namespace isolation, workload identities, networking and observability, all with the key objective of increasing the security posture of their GKE clusters.

Finally, over and above a foundational understanding of Kubernetes security best practices, they will also learn about shift-left approaches for engineering teams where containerising is a foundational component of their technology stack.

