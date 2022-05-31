MTN picks Tumi Chamayou to lead enterprise unit

Tumi Chamayou, MTN Group executive, enterprise business unit.

Tumi Chamayou has been appointed as MTN Group executive, enterprise business unit (EBU), effective tomorrow.

MTN Group says Chamayou, who has been with the EBU since 2018, when she joined as general manager for large enterprise sales, will help execute the telco’s strategy across its footprint.

Her appointment is the latest by the Pan-African mobile operator, which is beefing up its team to drive its Ambition 2025 strategy.

Since December, MTN has appointed Hermann Tischendorf as chief technology and information officer for digital and fintech, followed by the assignment of Michele Gamberini as chief technology and information officer, and Megan Nicholas as MD of MTN Supersonic.

MTN says Chamayou will be part of the team of key executives to drive its strategy, as she “added immense value, overseeing client segment teams as well as the overall strategy and operational alignment with EBU teams” in MTN’s operating companies.

“Tumi has the expertise and track record to assist in bolstering the leadership capability of MTN Group,” comments Jens Schulte-Bockum, group chief operating executive.

“Critical to the realisation of our strategic imperatives is an integrated, synergistic and collaborative leadership team, whose core values and mindset are aligned with the company’s strategy. We look forward to working with Tumi in her new role.”

Chamayou holds an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of the Western Cape, and has extensive experience in technology, telecommunications and management consulting.

Prior to joining MTN, she held various senior leadership roles at Ericsson, Egon Zehnder, Accenture and Decipher.