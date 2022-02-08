Cape online car licence disc renewals ‘back to normal’

The City of Cape Town says it’s cleared the vehicle licence renewal backlog, and motorists can now register online and apply to renew their licences via its e-Services portal.

According to the city, customers can expect their discs to be on their doorstep within 10 working days, depending on the South African Post Office’s delivery time.

Alternatively, they may choose to collect their motor vehicle registration and licence disc themselves. If this is the preferred method, they should inform the city.

“The turnaround times for the issuing of licence discs are back to normal due to our officials clearing the online application backlog created by the national COVID-19 lockdown,” says MMC for finance Siseko Mbandezi.

“We are pleased to be issuing licences as quickly as possible and without any unnecessary delays. We continue to encourage residents to make use of our convenient and easy to use e-Services, and we urge those who have not registered to do their business online, to do so.

“Queues may be long at our customer offices from time to time and we remind customers to always plan their visit ahead of time. Try visiting as early as possible, and if queues are too long, consider visiting at another time, or rather going to another office close to your area.”

Motorists across the country have found it near impossible to renew their motor vehicle licences, amid the ongoing renewal backlog.

These challenges have seen retail giant Pick n Pay roll out online vehicle licence renewal in over 500 of its stores, across all nine provinces. Additionally, the SA Post Office unveiled its online service for vehicle licence renewals last week.

The city notes the e-Services portal allows residents to renew vehicle licences, submit water/electricity readings, pay municipal accounts online, view current account and account history, apply to receive municipal accounts via e-mail, as well as log service requests.

To register for e-Services, click here.