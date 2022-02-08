How to use DNS security to enable digital transformation

At the upcoming

The perimeter has changed, data no longer lives only in data centres. The IOT leads to a proliferation of non-standard devices, all of which employ non-standard protocols, making them more difficult to secure.

But each new change or technology doesn’t mean the company needs to invest in a new security solution, says Kaymakci. What is needed is a simple, scalable and integrated solution that makes use of existing infrastructure that companies already own, which is where DNS steps in.

DNS is crucial to the fabric of the Web and any IP based communication. It is easy to deploy, ubiquitous, is required in any case for connectivity, and can scale to any size. It is the ideal foundation for security.

A mechanical engineer by education, Kaymakci approaches problems from a unique perspective in the cyber realm. He has over nine years of experience in the technology sector and is currently a Ph.D. student in the Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch.



During his session, he will discuss DNS and security gap visibility; advanced DNS visibility; and security gap analysis. In addition, he will cover invisible, firstly seen/visited domains; SIEM integration; and infected devices.