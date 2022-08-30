Is CX value management the new silver bullet?

Yudhvir Seetharam

In the past, when businesses spoke about customer experience (CX) they meant traditional sales and marketing touch points along the customer journey. However, the way users interact with brands has changed.

ITWeb CX Summit 2022 Register now for South Africa’s premier event for CX specialists and solution providers. Leading companies will present case studies on how they have effectively implemented digital customer service strategies, and industry thought leaders will discuss the hottest topics in the CX sphere. For more information, or to register, click here.



Even before the pandemic, digital was having a major impact on our businesses and personal lives, affecting the way we work and play.

Meeting the demands of today’s customer has become so much more than having a good product or service. We now have customer value management (CVM), which in essence is an approach to managing every aspect of the 'value journey' that a customer takes, from the first contact with the brand, to the ongoing customer service following the purchase.

We also have customer experience management (CXM), which approaches relationships with customers beyond marketing and sales tools, and aims at achieving a digital transformation that puts customers right at the heart of the business.

Forward-thinking companies are taking this a step further, and are introducing customer experience value management (CXVM), which Yudhvir Seetharam, head of analytics, insights and research at FNB Commercial, will unpack at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022, to be held on 28 September at The Pivot, Montecasino.

According to him, CXVM combines the traditional CVM discipline with an emerging CXM discipline. By focusing not only on customer centricity but also on the customer’s experience, businesses can offer so much more value without increasing prices.

Seetharam will discuss the building blocks of CXVM along with whether this new kid on the block means business or is just passing by.

He will cover whether or not CXVM is the new silver bullet, why we should combine CVM and CXM initiatives, and how we should go about this. Finally, he will clear any misconceptions around whether CXVM is just another word for digital transformation.