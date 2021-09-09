Omni-channel CX is non-negotiable

Good or bad customer experience (CX) across the various touchpoints have become what defines a brand.

This is why omni-channel CX has become critical − businesses need insights into customer interactions and behaviours across the full sales cycle.

Omni-channel CX is about streamlining all customer interactions across a range of touchpoints. From the customer’s perspective, all interactions with an organisation should be part of a single, seamless experience.

According to research by Aberdeen Group, companies with robust omni-channel customer engagement retain on average 89% of their customers, compared to 33% for companies with weak omnichannel customer engagement.



Customer expectations are changing swiftly and businesses need to adapt through digital transformation to better understand customers and meet their expectations.

With this in mind, Veronica Onoja-Babayemi, VP and customer experience director at Airtel Network Limited, will be presenting on “How omni-channel CX has become a non-negotiable customer expectation”, at the ITWeb CX Summit 2021, to be held as a virtual event on 21 October.

Onoja-Babayemi has more than 18 years’ experience in driving strategic business intent across commercial, business development, mobile financial services and CX.

Onoja-Babayemi specialisations includes change management, optimising efficiency in operations, people management, and leveraging technology as a driver of sustainable business growth.