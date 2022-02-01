Getting business leaders on board with GRC

Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (GRC) strategies can help organisations be more efficient and agile in navigating today's regulatory and risk landscape.

ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2022 Register today for the ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2022 conference, to be held as a hybrid event both online, and at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on 10 February. Learn how to leverage new technologies to future-proof your governance, risk mitigation and compliance strategies and initiatives. For more information, click here.



Demands on organisations across the board are greater than ever. An increasingly stringent regulatory environment, a threat landscape that is polluted with well-funded and sophisticated adversaries, and workforces that have become hybrid, have made staying on top of compliance a challenge for business leaders.

In fact, one of the long-standing issues when it comes to GRC strategy implementation is the lack of support from senior management, boards and business owners.

With this in mind, Ayanda Mtuki governance and compliance lead at NSFAS, will be presenting on “How to get involvement or buy-in of business owners, board and senior executives”, at ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2022, to be held on 10 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

Mtuki has 18 years of working experience in various industries, including mining, logistics, retail, education and finance. She has served as an internal auditor, senior internal auditor, management consultant, operations risk manager, and governance risk and compliance manager.



In her presentation, Mtuki will explore the importance of making top management understand the functions of GRC and how practitioners can raise awareness and get buy-in from every level of the organisation for the successful and profitable running of the enterprise.

She will discuss why the board needs to understand the organisation’s strategic risks and related risk management processes, and must be kept informed about changes to the company’s risk profile.