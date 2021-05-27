Can you be ready for a breach?
If your business hasn’t been attacked yet, it's not a question of ‘if’ but of ‘when’ it will be.
Those who have suffered a breach understand only too well the chaos that can follow a cyber event, and how having an incident response plan in place can lessen the fallout.
An incident response plan ensures that should a security breach occur, the right personnel and procedures are in place to deal with it effectively. Having an incident response plan in place guarantees that a thorough investigation can take place to provide a targeted response to contain and remediate the threat.
Caroline Mouton, The IT Whisperer at Clearwood Consulting and Sharon Knowles, CEO of Da Vinci Forensics & CyberSecurity Specialists, will be presenting on “Cyber incident and data breach response planning – roles, coordination and engaging your staff”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2021, to be held as a virtual event from 1 to 3 June
Mouton has a well-rounded CV with 25 years in systems development, IT service management and information governance consulting. She has worked with over 19 IT departments across four different countries. She has a BA degree in communications, an interest in business management and she was a member of the Compliance Institute of SA.
Knowles is a business leader with a background in diverse areas including digital business within both the public and private sectors. She started her career in retail as a trainee manager before moving into the digital world. She has an Executive MBA from the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town and is busy completing a Masters of Management in Digital Business through the Wits Business School.
During their presentation, Mouton and Knowles will discuss how to go about preparing for cyber-security incidents, as well as what an incident management and governance structure should look like.
They will also cover what a response team should look like, what cyber-incident frameworks can be leveraged, as well as ISO/IEC27701 guidelines for responding to personal information data breaches.
Finally, they will tell delegates how to prepare staff and minimise risky staff behaviours during a breach.