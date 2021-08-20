Learn about next-generation telehealth

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an ‘extreme catalyst’ for change and a leap forward in the acceptance and adoption of telemedicine tools for both patients and providers.

This is according to Heather Peacock, global healthcare marketing at Logitech, who was speaking ahead of a webinar in South Africa focusing on the future of healthcare.

Peacock says that telehealth has been available for years, however, there was general resistance to the technology in the country.

“There was an inherent sense of a need for face-to-face interactions to deliver quality healthcare; while on the healthcare providers’ side, a point of contention was around reimbursement and coverage. This has all changed, with a forced move to telehealth proving many benefits beyond remote emergency care and handling the pandemic. What was previously an afterthought is now front and centre of primary healthcare as well as mental health and chronic disease management.”

Peacock says medical professionals are now using telemedicine technologies that extend access to care to underserved areas and rural communities, reaching those who might otherwise not have been in the healthcare system.

“One of my favourite examples of successful outcomes is within schools, where children have a multitude of healthcare needs that often go unmet. With the school nurse being able to host video visits with care providers, these kids are receiving everything from behavioral health to primary care visits − all through the use of telehealth,” she says.

“We’re still learning what all the benefits are, but a key one does appear to be cost efficiencies for the entire healthcare system. There are some other ‘soft’ efficiencies too: telehealth can reduce the need for clinicians to drive to work and do time-consuming rounds around a hospital, so they can see more patients with less stress and reduce their risk of burnout.”

Peacock says that the innovative tools being used also contribute to telemedicne's success.

“Telehealth is all about trying to have the most meaningful and strong connection with patients, so medical health practitioners need a high-quality video connection for the best interactions. The easier we can make things for clinicians, the better, which is why Logitech has designed our portfolio of webcams and headsets to optimise the quality of engagements. We are seeing medical practitioners using our devices in all sorts of ways – from using a Brio webcam at a provider’s desk to give a patient the feel of being in the same room, to a specialist remotely controlling an exam room Rally Camera to pan, tilt, and zoom to see their patients close up.”

Webinar: THe Future of Healthcare

Date: 25 August 2021

Time: 14:00 (GMT+2)

Duration: 1 hour

Peacock will be among the expert speakers at a webinar to be hosted by Logitech, in partnership with ITWeb, on the future of telehealth and virtual care.

For more information and to register for this event, go to:

https://www.itweb.co.za/webinar/logitech-future-of-healthcare/