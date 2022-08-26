VIDEO: Audi unveils solar-charging initiative

The electric vehicle charging station at Audi Centre Centurion.

Audi Centre Centurion has implemented a solar-powered solution in efforts to progress its transition to e-mobility and help drive a greener energy footprint in SA.

The German auto manufacturer has collaborated with power systems providers SMA and ANH Technologies, to install an intelligent power supply system that provides 53kWp of photovoltaic (PV) solar power on the roof of the dealership, to power the chargers for its latest electric vehicle – the e-tron – as well as the dealership, and to also offset the energy demand on-site.

According to Audi, in total 112 solar power panels have been installed, which substantially reduce the dealership’s reliance on the electricity grid.

“Audi Centre Centurion has introduced a new innovation whereby we intend charging Audi e-tron vehicles off the grid with green power, making charging an Audi absolutely carbon-neutral,” Peter Preusse, the investor at Audi Centre Centurion, tells ITWeb.

“What makes this initiative unique is that we have an intelligent background which ensures excess electricity that the dealership does not use, can be utilised to charge our electric vehicles without any cost to the clients. Additionally, we have a showroom where we have all the different charging facilities, either for commercial or for private home use − where consumers can come and have a look at how the system operates and on the application show how we can intelligently manage power usage and supply.”

Introduced locally in February, the Audi e-tron SUV offers up to 300kW of power and a range of up to 441km.

Audi says it envisions becoming a net-zero carbon emissions company by no later than 2050. By 2025, the company plans to offer more than 20 fully-electric, battery-driven car models. Additionally, the vehicle manufacturer says it wants to reduce the ecological footprint of its fleet by 30%, as compared with 2015.

In deploying the renewable energy system, ANH Technologies implemented an in-depth energy audit at the Audi Centre Centurion and installed a range of SMA products and solutions to monitor the PV power provision and status, according to Audi.

The system offers load management functionality to ensure measurable electricity cost savings. It also allows for the charging of four Audi e-tron vehicles, in alternating current and direct current power – at the same time – using solar power.

In addition to the larger solar platforms installed on-site, Audi says it has included a smaller 8kWp SMA Energy System Home that showcases how Audi e-tron customers can conveniently charge their new vehicles at their residence for free, using matching components from a single-source.

“Audi Centre Centurion can use up to 53kWp SMA of the solution to generate solar power for increased self-consumption and to store solar power in 67kWh backup batteries to cater for high demand and peak times,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

“It’s a progressive investment, not only in light of the move towards an electric future, but in terms of embedding sustainable energy provision and practices into the building setup and dealership operations.”