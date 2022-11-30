Wipro taps AWS Skills Guild to upskill staff

Technology services and consulting company Wipro has introduced the AWS Skills Guild across its business – in an Amazon Web Services-powered skills training initiative to train Wipro employees in cloud computing.

The announcement was made this week at the AWS re: Invent 2022 eventin Las Vegas.

The AWS Skills Guild is an enablement educational online programme for large enterprises to build cloud skills via the AWS learning platform.

Through the programme, AWS says it aims to help organisations accelerate their cloud outcomes by upskilling their workforce, and attract, develop and retain top cloud talent.

Wipro Step Up – a two-year executive post-graduate diploma in business management course, equivalent to the executive MBA – will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to help transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS cloud journeys.

In 2020, the companies collaborated to introduce the Wipro AWS Business Group, which now has more than 10 000 AWS-certified consultants, along with specialised teams focusing on business development, talent creation, solution development and delivery execution.

Wipro uses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help its clients adapt to the digital economy and innovate their service offerings.

“As the world continues to evolve and cloud becomes the foundation for business success, we are doubling down on our strategic partnerships to advance our clients’ business goals and help them drive new competitive advantage in a rapidly-changing world,” said Jason Eichenholz, senior VP and global head of ecosystems and partnerships at Wipro.

“Our Skills Guild builds on our existing cloud capabilities and deepens our AWS competencies to help clients drive accelerated return on investment from AWS Cloud investments.”

The AWS Skills Guild will provide technical skills across the Wipro teams, using theWipro FullStride Cloud Servicescloud domain expertise, to provide the AWS cloud competencies needed to drive deeper engagement with clients.

Leveraging its portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering and operations, Wipro helps clients build future-ready, sustainable businesses. The company has over 250 000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, including SA.

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December, and will eventually be rolled out to all Wipro employees globally, significantly increasing the number of employees with AWS certifications.

“Cloud adoption helps a business grow, scale and innovate with increased agility, and drives a culture shift impacting departments across an organisation,” said Maureen Lonergan, VP of training and certification at AWS.

“Wipro is creating a culture where skilled employees have the confidence to innovate faster, experiment more, turn customer needs into technical solutions, and drive broad-scale digital transformation across the business.”