Liquid C2, Google Cloud sign AI, security deal

Google Cloud will enhance Liquid C2’s cloud and security offerings.

Liquid C2, the cloud computing business of Cassava Technologies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud, to enhance Liquid’s cloud and security offerings.

The memorandum of agreement was announced today at Africa Tech Festival 2023, in Cape Town.

According to the companies, the collaboration represents a milestone in their existing partnership, as Google Cloud continues to invest in expanding its presence in Africa's cloud and security solutions market.

As part of the agreement, Liquid C2 says it will combine its cloud and security offerings with Google Cloud capabilities, to customise solutions according to clients’ requirements.

Liquid C2 offers multi-cloud and cyber security services and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries, including SA.

It is a cloud partner for Google Workspace and Google Cloud across sales streams.

“Our partnership with Google will enable our enterprise, public and SME customers to harness the power of Google Cloud to enhance their data analytics and security postures, and have access to the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools.

“Our multi-cloud strategy complements Cassava Technologies’ Pan-African data centres and fibre broadband digital infrastructure, all of which are key enablers of our vision of a digitally-connected future that leaves no African behind,” says Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2.

Last July, Liquid C2 launched its first African Cyber Security Fusion Centre, in Johannesburg.

The company says it plans to expand the centre to other parts of Africa, after seeing increased demand for security services in SA.

The partnership will focus on three primary solution areas, of which the first is to assist customers in integrating and leveraging their data effectively through analytics, AI and machine learning (ML).

The application of the latest AI and ML technologies is a key component in driving innovation, underpinned by a robust technology infrastructure, note the companies.

Secondly, the partnership aims to ensure customers will be provided with the cyber security expertise and solutions they need to protect their data and assets.

The third priority centres on enhancing collaboration and creativity, by offering customers access to collaboration tools, such as Google Workspace, and enhanced by generative AI (Duet AI).

The objective is to empower teams of all sizes to work creatively and productively from any location, with security integrated into the design, they say.

Umesh Vemuri, VP of strategic pursuits at Google Cloud, adds: “Our partnership with Liquid C2 will build upon Google for Africa's commitment to invest $1 billion in the region.

“This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the digital enablement of businesses and governments in Africa with Google Cloud's data analytics and AI/ML solutions, communication and collaboration apps, generative AI and security solutions.”