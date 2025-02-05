Africa’s gaming market reached $1.8bn in 2024

Mobile adoption, increasing internet access and innovative payment solutions are driving Africa’s online gaming market.

Africa’s gaming market is experiencing explosive growth, reaching $1.8 billion revenue in 2024, representing 12.4% year-on-year (YOY) growth, compared to 2023.

This is according to an annual statistical report, commissioned by Carry1st, an African publisher of games and digital content, and conducted by Newzoo, a provider of PC and console games market data and insights.

It reveals Africa's gaming market is growing six times faster than the global average, with an estimated 32 million new gamers in Africa in 2024. Mobile gaming drove this growth, representing nearly 90% ($1.6 billion) of Africa's $1.8 billion gaming market in 2024, it says.

This growth highlights Africa’s evolution from an emerging market, to a major player in the global gaming industry. With widespread mobile adoption, increasing internet access and innovative payment solutions driving expansion, Africa’s gaming market continues to accelerate.

The data reveals an estimated 349 million gamers across the African continent last year, of which 304 million were mobile gamers. The number of gamers grew by 32 million, from 317 million in 2023, representing a 10% YOY increase.

Carry1st CEO and co-founder Cordel Robbin-Coker comments: “Building on our previous collaborations with Newzoo, this new data illuminates the explosive growth of Africa's gaming market.

“The dominance of mobile gaming, making up nearly 90% of the market, highlights the distinct path Africa is taking − leapfrogging traditional platforms. With such growth in players and spending, it’s clear that Africa is one of the few places to find secular growth in an industry that is otherwise showing signs of maturity.”

Africa’s gaming market grew rapidly faster than the global average, with global growth sitting at 2.1% YOY in 2024. As global markets see slower growth, Africa's rapid growth underlines the market's enormous potential, the report says.

In 2023, Newzoo and Carry1st projected Sub-Saharan Africa’s gaming market would reach $1 billion by 2024.In the 2023 forecast, Eritrea and Niger were the fastest-growing countries in gaming revenue, while Equatorial Guinea and Seychelles were the slowest-growing.

Examining countries in the regionin 2024, the report notes Egypt led with $368 million in revenue, followed by Nigeria ($300 million) and South Africa ($278 million).

Michiel Buijsman, principal games market analyst at Newzoo, says Africa’s expanding gaming sector is outpacing global trends, which signals the continent is catching up and its growth cannot be overlooked.

“With a fast-growing mobile online population and 90% of its $1.8 billion market coming from mobile gaming, it's clear where growth opportunities can be found.”