Alastair Otter to present opening keynote at ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026

Alastair Otter, co-founder of The Outlier.

Data storytelling is how organisations transform insights into shared understanding and make strategy tangible.

This is according to Alastair Otter, co-founder of The Outlier, an independent publication that specialises in using data to create public service stories and visualisations.

Otter is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote address at the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026 on 12 February at The Forum, Bryanston.

Under the theme: Insight to impact: Unleashing the power of data intelligence, the summit will bring together some of Africa’s influential data, analytics and AI leaders to explore how intelligent enterprises are built – from strategy and architecture to execution and measurable impact.

The event is designed for professionals whose roles involve turning data into intelligence and impact – from chief data and analytics officers to BI analysts, CIOs, data engineers, data visualisation specialists and heads of data governance.

According to Otter, businesses are drowning in dashboards, metrics and machine learning models, yet decisions still hinge on who tells the most compelling story.

He believes data storytelling is the missing link and how organisations move from information to influence – from reports nobody reads to insights that drive revenue and change.

In his keynote, Otter plans to unpack lessons learned from years of producing data stories and share how businesses can harness the power of effective storytelling.

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says delegates can look forward to insight from real-world case studies and deep dives that will illuminate the practical elements of data transition and application.

“This is an opportunity for all stakeholders within South Africa’s data and analytics space to collaborate, to gain clarity and insight into how to leverage data to establish intelligent organisations. This summit is highly relevant to any organisation that deals with data and emerging technology like AI – which, realistically, includes any venture or business looking to compete in the digital economy,” adds Lawlor.

