AutoTrader is set to launch a conversational car search. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | Autotrader and Pexels)

Naspers-owned AutoTrader has added what it calls Intelligent Search to its offerings, as the wider group increasingly focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) across the company to gain a march on competitors.

In a statement following the release of Naspers’s and its international arm Prosus’s results for the six months to September, in which the group declared AI a competitive advantage, AutoTrader said it is the first local online motor marketplace to enable car buyers to search using conversational, natural-language prompts.

Phuthi Mahanyele, group executive director of Naspers and Prosus, says Property24 and AutoTrader are drawing on AI built at scale across classifieds operator OLX Group. In the six months to 30 September, the first half of its financial year, OLX Group’s revenue rose 23% to $584 million, or 13% in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEBITDA) – a measure that strips out non-operational items – gained 30% to $300 million, or 21% in local currency on the same basis. Its 51% aEBITDA margin was two percentage points higher than a year earlier, despite ongoing investment in AI.

Search party

AutoTrader’s Intelligent Search lets South African car buyers type prompts such as “a reliable family vehicle under R400 000 with good fuel efficiency”. AutoTrader says the system processes these requests, recommends suitable models and explains its suggestions, and early signals are that it converts at three times the rate of traditional drop-down search.

The search tool builds on existing adoption, with over 2 000 dealerships already using AI-assisted tools through the AutoTrader Intelligence platform.

AutoTrader says its AI capabilities also help dealerships capture vehicle listings while retaining final control over the ad. After dealers upload basic details and photographs, the platform uses the images to identify the vehicle’s make, model, variant and colour, recommends a price and generates a draft description.

These tools are built on the AutoTrader Intelligence platform launched in 2025, and AutoTrader says it is also the first automotive marketplace in SA to integrate into ChatGPT app capabilities.

Fast lane

AutoTrader will release a new-car platform on 1 December, featuring AI-driven retail workflows for both in-stock vehicles and factory orders.

Two key additions to AutoTrader Intelligence are New Car Deals, which allows consumers to view dealer-specific incentives, such as cashback offers, bespoke finance deals and trade-in assistance, and Configure My Car, which lets prospective buyers request custom specifications, colours and optional extras directly from a vehicle listing.

Motors was OLX’s biggest category, with revenue up 17% in local currency. (Graphic created by GenAI)

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, says: “Our next phase of growth takes OLX the whole way, from discovery to enabling transactions, with AI-powered tools that match, negotiate and complete more of those deals for buyers and sellers alike.”

OLX operates in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, France, South Africa and Ukraine.

Motors was OLX’s biggest category, with revenue up 17% in local currency, excluding acquisitions, to $279 million. Real estate revenue grew 26% to $108 million and jobs 13% to $51 million, on the same basis. All three divisions reported wider aEBITDA margins.

Food for thought

For the same six months, Prosus, a global technology company behind leading lifestyle e-commerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India, reported 59% growth in Ecosystem revenue – its combined portfolio of businesses – to $5.7 billion, or 10% in local currency, excluding acquisitions.

Prosus’s aEBITDA declined from $530 million to $492 million year-on-year, as it absorbed $344 million in investment in Brazilian food delivery platform iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.com to defend iFood’s market position and support the latter’s recovery .

Yesterday, Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said its large commerce models are about 40 times less expensive and 30% better than the most widely used public US models for e-commerce tasks.

“Most companies, they cannot grow their AI initiatives because it’s too expensive. We can grow; we can put AI everywhere because we build our models to make it really inexpensive,” Bloisi notes.

In the results release, Bloisi says Prosus has “a real competitive advantage in how we use AI and generate results”.