CIO of the year: The search is on

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm 2025 CIO of the Year Awards: Tando Luyaba from the Information Regulator (left) and Khomotso Molabe from Standard Bank.

There are hundreds of CIOs in South Africa keeping the country’s enterprises and public sector organisations humming along smoothly, and Brainstorm is looking for two outstanding individuals for its CIO of the Year Awards.

Brainstorm is calling on the ICT community to put forward nominations of CIO candidates to be considered for the awards. The publication is looking for exceptional people who are bridging the gap between technology and high-level business strategy and are driving growth and innovation.

Nominations can be made for CIO peers or colleagues, or nominate yourself if you are your organisation's in-house technology decision-maker.

The ITWeb Brainstorm CIO of the Year Awards, run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft, include two categories – Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

In 2025, Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, won the public sector category, and Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking at Standard Bank, won in the enterprise section.

Nominations close on Monday, 28 September, and a team of judges will then shortlist the finalists and interview them before picking the winners.

The winners will be announced at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet on Thursday, 22 October, at the Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff in Johannesburg.

The preliminary results of the CIO Survey will also be revealed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet.

Your input as a CIO would be valued for this vital benchmarking research. Please add your voice to the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO survey and nominate for the CIO of the Year awards.