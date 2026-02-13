Data means more when it drives decision-making, action

Alastair Otter, co-founder of The Outlier.

People have access to enough quality data and relevant insight, but this is of little benefit unless it leads to decision-making and action.

This is according to Alastair Otter, co-founder of The Outlier, an independent publication that specialises in using data to create public service stories and visualisations.

Speaking at the opening of the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026 on 12 February at The Forum in Bryanston, Otter said there is enough data available in the public domain, but there is a gap in ensuring this data empowers people to make decisions and act.

“The tools are not a problem, access to data is not too much of a problem; the main issue is turning that data into effective communication to make change,” said Otter.

The Outlier uses dashboards to produce charts used to communicate data stories to audiences. The organisation defines data storytelling as structured sense-making designed to drive change.

Otter stressed the importance of providing the public with information to help them make potentially life-changing decisions. However, while dashboards excel at explaining what happened, knowing something isn’t the same as doing something about it, said Otter.

He emphasised the need to bridge the gap between knowing and doing, linking data, insight and action, but cautioned that companies often fall into what he called the ‘strive to inform’ trap.

He explained that companies succeed in informing stakeholders with accurate, timely insights – but that informing people is not the same as changing anything.

“Data rarely fails because it’s wrong. It fails because it doesn’t move anyone,” Otter added. “If your goal is only to inform, your data may be correct but ignorable. If your goal is to be understood, your data can drive change.”

He mentioned three shifts that enable change via data:

Start with the change, not the dataset: Identify the decision or behaviour you want to influence before you touch the data.

Design for action, not completeness: Optimise for understanding and urgency, not exhaustive coverage.

Measure success by action taken: Track outcomes, not outputs. Did people do something different?

“This is about intent, not tools. It’s about outcomes, not outputs,” said Otter.