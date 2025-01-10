Flying cars, smart autotech wow at CES 2025

Xpeng’s Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing flying car and its modular ‘land aircraft carrier’.

CES 2025 saw automakers providing a glimpse into the future, showcasing ultra-modern concept vehicles and innovative autotech to help vehicles become smarter and more connected.

This year's announcements at the well-attended CES, taking place in Las Vegas, highlighted advanced innovations from flying cars to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered infotainment systems and connectivity patforms – from popular brands and emerging players, including the likes of Honda, Sony, XPENG and Aptera.

Sustainability remained a huge focus of the forward-thinking designs, as electric and hybrid vehicles continue to play an important role in steering the world away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner and renewable energy sources, as more governments across the globe promote sustainable transportation solutions.

Futuristic automotive tech showcased at the CES 2025:

Xpeng modular flying car

Xpeng Aeroht, billed the largest flying car company in Asia, announced that its revolutionary “land aircraft carrier” modular flying car is available to pre-order with delivery to individual users commencing in the last quarter of 2025.

The “land aircraft carrier” aims to extend the user’s travel experience from the ground to the sky. Beyond personal use, the modular flying car holds potential for public services like emergency rescue, effectively catering to both public and private demands, according to the company.

The unique vehicle has a two-part design, seamlessly switching between terrestrial and aerial modes. The air module facilitates vertical take-off for low-altitude flights, while the ground module ingeniously envelops the air module, allowing for ground transportation.

Attendees were treated to a live demonstration of its transition from land to flight mode. The vehicle has been compared to an electric mini-van with a small folding electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle tucked in the back.

The flying car has had over 3 000 order commitments already secured. If the orders are fulfilled, this could become the world’s first mass-produced modular flying car, according to industry insiders.

Attendees were treated to a live demonstration of the Xpeng modular flying car’s transition from land to flight mode.

Aptera’s solar-powered EV

US-based solar EV firm, Aptera Motors has taken a monumental step towards reshaping the future of transportation with the debut of its production-ready solar EV vehicle at CES 2025.

Transitioning from prototyping to validation phase, Aptera says the vehicle debut signals its readiness to offer energy efficiency, freedom from conventional charging, and a zero-emission driving experience.

Aptera’s EV is a striking departure from the automotive norm. Unlike larger, heavier vehicles dependent on fossil fuels or grid power, Aptera generates its own energy. It’s a lightweight, self-sufficient vehicle, consisting of four solar panels strategically placed on the hood, dash, roof and hatch of the vehicle, alongside its production body structure, built from carbon fibre sheet molding compound.

Innovative capabilities include:

Up to 400 miles of range from a single charge in under an hour.

Up to 40 miles of free driving per day powered entirely by sunlight.

Over 10 000 miles per year of solar-powered driving in sunny climates, significantly reducing reliance on grid charging.

Aptera’s solar-powered electric vehicle.

Honda 0 SUV

Japanese automaker, Honda unveiled two EV concepts that showcase its battery-powered future line-up.

The vehicles are the first two models in the company’s new 0 Series line of battery EVs – the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon prototypes.

Production models based on both prototypes will launch in North America in 2026 followed by global markets at a later stage, says the company.

Honda showcased the prototype of the mid-size EV SUV, which will be the first Honda 0 Series model to enter production based on the company’s newly-developed dedicated EV architecture.

The Honda 0 SUV takes a spaceship-like design to yield a spacious cabin. The interior of the SUV prototype illustrates the company’s new strategy to offer value for its future Honda 0 Series EVs as a “space” for people, according to Honda.

The Honda 0 SUV will feature a wide variety of next-generation technologies that embody the company’s “Thin, Light and Wise” development approach.

The adoption of a steer-by-wire system enables integrated control of the by-wire devices, such as steering wheel, suspensions and brakes, resulting in skilful handling.

A production model based on the Honda 0 SUV prototype – built at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio – is scheduled to be introduced in the North American market in the first half of 2026.

The Honda 0 Saloon & SUV Prototypes at 2025 CES.

The Honda 0 SUV interior.

Honda 0 Saloon prototype

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, further advances the concept model introduced last year at CES 2024 and will feature several next-generation technologies that embody the development approach of the Honda 0 Series.

The prototype features both a low height and sporty “wedge-shaped” styling that sets the Saloon apart from other EVs in the market. The low-slung cabin is complemented by an interior that is more spacious than expected based on the exterior dimensions.

Honda also debuted its original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS, for use in Honda 0 Series models.

As a software platform, ASIMO will apply integrated management of electronic control units for vehicle systems such as automated driving/advanced driver assistance systems and in-vehicle infotainment system.

ASIMO was a humanoid robot capable of autonomous walking, developed as part of Honda fundamental technology research with the goal of helping people while coexisting in society.

Honda began robotics research and development in 1986 and first introduced the ASIMO robot in 2000.