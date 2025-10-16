Gauteng ramps up digital innovation to tackle pain points

MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini.

The provincial government of Gauteng is deepening its commitment to using digital innovation to confront everyday challenges faced by residents.

To address crime, unemployment and service delivery failures, the Gauteng Department of e-Government is positioning technology at the core of its development and inclusion agenda.

Its mission is to ensure communities across the province can access essential government services conveniently, efficiently and from wherever they are. This work is underpinned by the belief that technology should never be a barrier, but rather a powerful solution to meet human needs, solve real-world problems and enhance quality of life.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini outlined the vision: “We are not here to build a tech-savvy elite. Our mission is to use technology to solve problems that affect ordinary people. From potholes to power outages, from unemployment to crime, technology must be the bridge to a better life for all Gauteng residents.”

This aligns with the provincial strategy to address the “Gauteng 13”, a set of critical service delivery and socio-economic challenges identified by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. These include water shortages, cable theft, vandalism, potholes, crime, electricity disruptions and unemployment.

A key focus area is environmental sustainability through the management of electronic waste. Last week, the department convened a two-day e-waste conference to confront what Dhlamini described as “one of the digital age’s most urgent environmental and governance issues”.

He added: “Unemployment remains one of the most pressing issues in our province. But the e-waste sector offers real opportunities. This is a space where even those without formal education can be trained, can participate and can earn a living. We must turn this challenge into a green economy win.”

The department plans to roll out township awareness campaigns on proper e-waste disposal, while creating pathways for employment and entrepreneurship in this growing sector.

Crime prevention is another area where digital tools are making a tangible impact. Since 2023, 830 CCTV cameras have been installed in hotspots, and through a partnership with Vumacam, the provincial government now has access to a network of more than 7 200 cameras. This surveillance infrastructure has already enabled successful vehicle interceptions and arrests in high-crime areas.

The province is also promoting the use of the Gauteng e-Panic Button, a mobile application that connects residents to armed response and emergency medical services. More than 165 718 people have downloaded the app, over 2 000 physical panic buttons have been distributed, and 88 528 emergency callouts have been recorded.

Digitally-connected province

The province is also expanding its digital backbone through the Gauteng Provincial Network. To date, the network has connected 1 311 WAN sites, 385 LAN sites, 420 VOIP sites and 115 WiFi hotspots in 26 priority townships. Phase three of the rollout will focus on expanding connectivity to more schools in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Digital skills development is another key focus area for the department. Over the coming months, 7 700 public servants will receive online digital training, 6 000 young people will be equipped with ICT skills, and 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs will receive business support. The first in a series of Youth Tech Expos will take place on 24 and 25 October in Tshwane.

The department says its digital programmes are already improving service delivery, reducing waiting times at government offices and enabling more flexible, secure work for employees. It also achieved an unqualified audit for the last financial year − a milestone Dhlamini said reflects “financial accountability, good governance and responsible use of public resources”.

However, budget cuts of nearly R1 billion have placed pressure on delivery, noted Dhlamini. “We remain resolute in our purpose, but we cannot ignore the budget realities that limit our impact.

“Despite these constraints, we are exploring new partnerships and innovative solutions to ensure our work continues. We are also actively engaging with National Treasury for additional support so we can continue delivering for the people of Gauteng.”