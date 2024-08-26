GP charts online register for free public services

An online register for indigent households is in the works in Gauteng.

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) plans to introduce an online register for indigent households across municipalities in the province.

This is according premier Panyaza Lesufi, speaking at the first Presidential Imbizo of the Government of National Unity, led by president Cyril Ramaphosa, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

The online indigent register aims to assist to register those households that are in need and qualify for free government services, says Lesufi.

“There are many people who are unemployed, but they can’t get the benefits of free electricity and water because they are not properly registered, so that they can be [classified as] indigent. We have now agreed with all executive mayors in our last lekgotla to introduce an e-register from October.”

The premier explains the register will link up with all of government’s databases and retail stores.

“What it means is that if you are poor and we have registered you, we have checked the database, you will receive all free services without being asked who you are in all municipalities in our province.”

Lesufi also stressed the provincial government’s commitment to bring free WiFi connections to townships in Gauteng.

“We are bringing something so important, especially to young people in our province. We have identified 26 townships…to make the townships access reliable, dependable free WiFi, so that all our people are in a position to connect.

“Children of the poor have a right to do their homework at home using free WiFi so they can access these services. The future is no longer about water and electricity only. The future is about data, so that those who are unemployed can send their CVs utilising free WiFi.”

At the February State of the Province Address, Lesufi indicated that free WiFi access in the province’s townships, informal settlements and hostels will be prioritised.

As a result, the GPG last month unveiled public WiFi sites at Kromdraai Library and Matla Combined School in Mogale City in the West Rand.