Honor adds new ways for humans to interact with devices

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is integrated with human-centric intent-based AI.

Chinese multinational smartphone brand Honor this week unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, introducing a suite of smart devices, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024.

It unveiled MagicOS 8.0, the latest version of its Android-based operating system, with the company’s platform-level AI, which it says introduces improvements in four areas: smart connectivity, performance, privacy and security, and visual aesthetics.

With this approach, the smartphone maker says it’s introducing multi-modal ways for humans to interact with their smart devices.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device, announced the global launch of the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone, and unveiled the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 laptop, both of which are equipped with Honor’s platform-level AI.

The company says it has taken a collaborative approach in the AI era, having worked with industry partners to bring related emerging technologies to its latest devices.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is equipped with on-device AI, through open-source large language model architecture, enabling it to complete functions such as Q&A, text creation and reading comprehension in an offline environment.

Demonstrating the possibilities the smartphone’s eye-tracking technology may unlock in the future, Zhao showed how it is possible to control a car hands-free through the Magic 6 Pro's AI-powered eye-tracking system.

The experimental concept showcases how the interplay between AI-enhanced smartphones and vehicles can go beyond screen or voice controls, unlocking human-device interactions.

The technology lets users control and navigate their cars remotely by looking into their phone screens, allowing sensors to understand eye movements and behaviour.

"As we race ahead into the AI era, Honor has committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring open and seamless experience to address our consumers’ desires and pain points,” commented Zhao.

The arrival of AI-enabled smartphones − such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Razr 2023 and iPhone 15 Pro Max − is increasingly revolutionising the mobile industry.

Last week, Honor rival Oppo unveiled its AI strategy after launching its China-based AI centre.

The latest addition to the Honor Magic Series flagship line-up, the Magic 6 Pro has advancements in photography, display, performance and AI-powered capabilities.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance, says Honor.

The company notes its improved Falcon Camera System in the Magic 6 Pro is powered by an AI model trained with a database that is 28 times larger than the previous generation. It includes an advanced AI capture algorithm that predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high-definition.

Honor also released its newest tablet, the Pad 9, a 12.1-inch device with an eight-speaker audio system that incorporates HonoR Histen sound-tuning technology.

It also teased its second foldable phone, bringing the Porsche edition of the Honor Magic V2 RSR foldable smartphone to the global stage for the first time, claiming it is the “world's thinnest foldable smartphone”.

The phone will be available for pre-order from 1 March.